  Asus ZenFone 8 Series to Launch Globally Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Asus ZenFone 8 Series to Launch Globally Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Asus ZenFone 8 series was expected to launch in India today as well, but plans were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 May 2021 13:06 IST
Asus ZenFone 8 Series to Launch Globally Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Asus ZenFone 8 series could include two models

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to feature a 5.9-inch display
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Flip may come with a motorised camera module
  • Asus ZenFone 8 series launch has been postponed in India

Asus ZenFone 8 series will be unveiled globally today, May 12 at 7pm CEST (10:30pm IST) at a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube. The ZenFone 8 series is expected to include two models — the vanilla ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip. It should be noted that the company has not confirmed the models as of yet. Previously, it was expected that the series would include a ZenFone 8 Mini as well, but it seems like the vanilla ZenFone 8 and alleged ZenFone 8 Mini are one and the same.

Asus ZenFone 8 series launch livestream: How to watch

Asus ZenFone 8 series will be unveiled today globally at 7pm CEST (10:30pm IST) through a virtual event that will be streamed on YouTube. Asus was expected to launch the ZenFone 8 series in India as well alongside the global launch but that will not be happening as the company announced it will delay the Indian launch due to the ongoing pandemic and will wait till the current situation improves. You can also watch the livestream below:

Asus ZenFone 8 series price (expected)

A recent leak suggested that Asus ZenFone 8 could be offered in three storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB. The base model is expected to be priced at EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 62,370), the 8GB + 256GB storage model could be priced at EUR 750 (roughly Rs. 66,900), and the 16GB + 256GB model could be priced at EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 71,300). Pricing for the ZenFone 8 Flip is currently unclear.

Asus ZenFone 8 series specifications (expected)

Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip are expected to run on Android 11-based ZenUI 8. The ZenFone 8 may feature a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. On the other hand, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones are tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photos and videos, Asus ZenFone 8 may include a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapxel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens. At the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The ZenFone 8 may pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The ZenFone 8 Flip could come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel macro shooter. The camera module on the ZenFone 8 Flip is expected to be motorised and can act as both the front and rear camera.

Connectivity options for both models are expected to include 5G support, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and FM Radio. The phones will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Series, Asus ZenFone 8 Launch, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, Asus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ZenFone 8 Series to Launch Globally Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
