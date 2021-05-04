Technology News
Asus ZenFone 8 Pro India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification

Asus ZenFone 8 Pro is said to carry the model number ASUS_I007D.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 May 2021 16:45 IST
Asus ZenFone 8 Pro India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Asus

Asus ZenFone 8 Pro is expected to be launched on May 12

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Pro is codename codenamed VODKA
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may also be launched on May 12
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Pro may feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Asus ZenFone 8 Pro India launch could take place soon as the phone has been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) platform. The smartphone is expected to a part of the Asus ZenFone 8 series, which could also include ZenFone 8 Mini, and the vanilla ZenFone 8. The ZenFone 8 series is scheduled to launch globally on May 12. Previous reports suggest that all the smartphones in the series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

As per a tweet by a tipster (@the_tech_guy), a smartphone with the model number ASUS_I007D, which is believed to be the ZenFone 8 Pro, has made its way to the BIS certification site. It is a hint that the smartphone will debut in India. The global launch of the ZenFone 8 series is scheduled for May 12, but Asus has not specifically mentioned if it the new smartphones will launch in India on the same day as well. The series will be launched at a virtual event scheduled for May 12 at 7pm CEST (10.30pm IST).

The Asus ZenFone 8 Pro is said to be codenamed VODKA, which is one of the codename references spotted in the kernel source code and firmware of the Asus ROG Phone 5. Other codename references found were “SAKE” and “PICASSO”. “SAKE” is said to be the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, which is claimed to be the smallest smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has surfaced in leaks the most among the smartphones expected in the series, and is tipped to feature a 5.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number ASUS_I006D, which is similar to the model number of the Asus ZenFone 8 Pro mentioned above. The ZenFone 8 Mini may pack a 4,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging support, as per an alleged TUV SUD certification.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Asus ZenFone 8 Pro, Asus ZenFone 8 Pro Specifications, Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Specifications, Asus
Google Docs Gets New ‘Show Editors’ Feature to Easily Identify Changes in Shared Documents

Asus ZenFone 8 Pro India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification
