Asus ZenFone 8 Price Surfaces Ahead of May 12 Launch, Could Start at EUR 700

Asus ZenFone 8 series is expected to include three phones — Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Pro, and Asus ZenFone 8 Mini.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 May 2021 14:04 IST
Asus ZenFone 8 Price Surfaces Ahead of May 12 Launch, Could Start at EUR 700

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Asus ZenFone 8 series may launch in India as well

  • Asus ZenFone 8 series launch is scheduled for May 12
  • Asus ZenFone 8 may come with a triple rear camera setup
  • Asus ZenFone 8 could come with up to 16GB RAM

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to launch tomorrow and the price for the lineup's base variant has surfaced online ahead of the official launch. The leak shares the European pricing for the phone and it is expected to start at EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 62,300). Asus ZenFone 8 will be a successor to the ZenFone 7 that was launched in August last year but did not make its way to the Indian market. The ZenFone 8, however, is expected to come to India.

Asus ZenFone 8 price (expected)

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to be offered in three storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB, as per known tipster Sudhanshu in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The base model is expected to be priced at EUR 700, the 8GB + 256GB storage model could be priced at EUR 750 (roughly Rs. 66,900), and the top-tier model could be priced at EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 71,300). The phone is scheduled to launch on May 12 and it is unclear if it will come to the Indian market on the same date.

In comparison, Asus ZenFone 7 was launched at TWD 21,990 (roughly Rs. 55,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant in Taiwan, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option was priced at TWD 23,990 (roughly Rs. 60,100). The ZenFone 7 did not launch in India and Asus told Gadgets 360 that the branding issue had nothing to do with it. Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in India as Asus 6Z due to branding issues over the ‘ZenFone' moniker.

Asus ZenFone 8 specifications (expected)

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to run on Android 11-based ZenUI 8. It may feature a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photos and videos, Asus ZenFone 8 may include a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapxel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens. At the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The ZenFone 8 may pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Connectivity options are expected to include 5G support, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and FM Radio. The phone will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There may also be support for Hi-Fi audio playback and a linear vibration motor. Asus ZenFone 8 will likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

The ZenFone 8 series is expected to include three phones — the vanilla Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Pro, and Asus ZenFone 8 Mini. Earlier this month, the Indian launch for Asus ZenFone 8 Pro was tipped through an alleged Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Pricing for the ZenFone 8 Pro and the ZenFone 8 Mini have not yet been announced.

Asus ZenFone 8

Asus ZenFone 8

Display 5.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
