Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to launch tomorrow and the price for the lineup's base variant has surfaced online ahead of the official launch. The leak shares the European pricing for the phone and it is expected to start at EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 62,300). Asus ZenFone 8 will be a successor to the ZenFone 7 that was launched in August last year but did not make its way to the Indian market. The ZenFone 8, however, is expected to come to India.

Asus ZenFone 8 price (expected)

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to be offered in three storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB, as per known tipster Sudhanshu in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The base model is expected to be priced at EUR 700, the 8GB + 256GB storage model could be priced at EUR 750 (roughly Rs. 66,900), and the top-tier model could be priced at EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 71,300). The phone is scheduled to launch on May 12 and it is unclear if it will come to the Indian market on the same date.

In comparison, Asus ZenFone 7 was launched at TWD 21,990 (roughly Rs. 55,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant in Taiwan, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option was priced at TWD 23,990 (roughly Rs. 60,100). The ZenFone 7 did not launch in India and Asus told Gadgets 360 that the branding issue had nothing to do with it. Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in India as Asus 6Z due to branding issues over the ‘ZenFone' moniker.

Asus ZenFone 8 specifications (expected)

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to run on Android 11-based ZenUI 8. It may feature a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photos and videos, Asus ZenFone 8 may include a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapxel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens. At the front, the phone is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The ZenFone 8 may pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Connectivity options are expected to include 5G support, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and FM Radio. The phone will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There may also be support for Hi-Fi audio playback and a linear vibration motor. Asus ZenFone 8 will likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

The ZenFone 8 series is expected to include three phones — the vanilla Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Pro, and Asus ZenFone 8 Mini. Earlier this month, the Indian launch for Asus ZenFone 8 Pro was tipped through an alleged Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Pricing for the ZenFone 8 Pro and the ZenFone 8 Mini have not yet been announced.

Google Podcasts, Spotify,

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.