Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications Leak in Full Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display

Asus ZenFone 8 is tipped to pack up to 16GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 May 2021 11:12 IST
Asus ZenFone 8 is rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 8 may pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging
  • Asus ZenFone 8 is reported to have dual speakers on board
  • Asus ZenFone 8 is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera

Asus ZenFone 8 series is all set to launch on May 12 and leaks surrounding the smartphones in the range have been abundant. The series is tipped to feature two phones — Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip. The latter will come equipped with a rear flip camera like the Asus 6Z that swivels to become the front camera. The vanilla Asus ZenFone 8 will not include any swivel mechanism. Both the phones are rumoured to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked full specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 model, previously believed to be the ‘Mini' model. The tipster claims the Asus ZenFone 8 runs on Android 11-based ZenUI 8 software and features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. Internal storage is said to be 256GB of UFS 3.1.

Coming to the camera, Sharma claims that the Asus ZenFone 8 may include a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapxel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and another macro lens. Camera features include EIS, 8K video recording, and 4K slow-motion recording at 120fps. Up front, the phone is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Asus ZenFone 8 is reported to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options are said to include 5G support, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and FM Radio. The phone will reportedly feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is said to support Hi-Fi audio playback and pack a linear vibration motor. The tipster additionally says that the phone has an under-display fingerprint scanner on board. The phone is tipped to measure 148x68.5x8.9mm and weigh approximately 169 grams. There are reported to be three mics on board, and the phone is expected to have dual speakers and support for Nokia's OZO audio technology.

Asus ZenFone 8 series is scheduled to launch on May 12 at 7pm CEST (10:30pm IST). The official microsite hints that the phone will be launched in Berlin, New York, and Taipei. There is no clarity on when the range will launch in India.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Display 5.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
SpaceX Will Launch DOGE-1 Satellite to the Moon Funded With Dogecoin in 2022

