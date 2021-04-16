Technology News
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Geekbench listing suggests that the phone may come with 16GB of RAM.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 April 2021 13:44 IST
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may have codename “SAKE”

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Mini allegedly appeared on TUV SUD certification
  • It scored 1,121 in the single-core, and 3,662 in multi-core tests
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may have 30W fast charging

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone spotted on the platform carries model number ASUS_I006D, that is associated with the ZenFone 8 Mini. The listing reveals that the smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM. Previously, a phone with the same model number allegedly appeared on TUV SUD certification, suggesting 30W fast charging support. Reportedly, Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has codename “SAKE”, mention of which was first spotted in the Asus ROG Phone 5 kernel source code.

As per the Geekbench listing, the alleged Asus ZenFone 8 Mini with model number ASUS_I006D is seen running Android 11, and its motherboard name is “lahaina.” The smartphone has scored 1,121 points in the single-core, and 3,662 points in the multi-core tests. It is to be mentioned that there are a total of three Geekbench entries for a phone with model number ASUS_I006D with all of them scoring more-or-less similar points in single and multi-core tests.

As mentioned, the smartphones with model numbers ASUS_I006D, and ASUS_I006DA have already got the TUV SUD certification, as per a tweet by tipster Sushanshu. This listing shows that the Asus phone could have a 30W fast charging support. Furthermore, it also hints that the alleged Asus ZenFone 8 Mini might have at least two storage variants.

Last month, a report claimed that the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini has codename “SAKE,” and a mention of this was found in the kernel source code of the Asus ROG Phone 5. There is also a mention of “SAKE_PLUS.” However, there is no clarity on whether these phones belong to the Asus ZenFone 8 series. But the phone with codename “SAKE” is being referred to as a “small phone.” This report also mentioned that Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may be launched with a 5.92-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
