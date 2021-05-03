Technology News
  Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Design Tipped via Alleged Case Renders, May Sport Dual Rear Camera Setup

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Design Tipped via Alleged Case Renders, May Sport Dual Rear Camera Setup

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is claimed to come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 May 2021 13:33 IST
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Design Tipped via Alleged Case Renders, May Sport Dual Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Gadget Tendency

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is claimed to pack a 5.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may pack 4,000mAh battery
  • It may feature 30W fast charging tech
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may come with up to 16GB of RAM

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini design has been tipped by alleged case renders of the smartphone. A report has published images of a smartphone that is claimed to be the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini. In the images, the smartphone is seen with multiple types of back covers, which revealed its design. The report also mentions that it will be the smallest smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and its size is more or less similar to the size of the Apple iPhone 12.

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini design leak

The report by Gadget Tendency shows the images of the alleged Asus ZenFone 8 Mini smartphone with two types of back cover -- one a transparent silicone cover, and the other a Black colored case. The images also show that the Asus smartphone has dual rear cameras and an LED flash in a rectangular module. The right edge has a volume rocker and a power button. There is a 3.5mm audio jack on the top, and the bottom edge seems to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini specifications (expected)

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is claimed to pack a 5.9-inch display and powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. A report recently tipped that the phone's display could have 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number ASUS_I006D. The listing revealed it could have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and up to 16GB of RAM under the hood.

Furthermore, the report says that the phone may come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Asus ZenFone 8 Mini may pack a 4,000mAh battery. An alleged TUV SUD certification suggested 30W fast charging support. Asus has already announced that it will launch the ZenFone 8 on May 12. Past reports have suggested that Asus may launch ZenFone 8 Mini and ZenFone 8 Flip apart from the vanilla ZenFone 8.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Specifications, Asus

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Specifications, Asus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vodafone, Google Cloud Team Up on Data Analytics

