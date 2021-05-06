Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip alleged specifications and renders have been leaked on the Internet. As per a report, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip will come equipped with the rear flip camera design like Asus 6Z that swivels to become the front camera. Furthermore, the renders of Asus ZenFone 8 have also been leaked. These show that the model will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup and hole-punch design. The smartphones are expected to launch on May 12 in various markets.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, collaborating with 91Mobiles, Asus is expected keep its motorised swivel camera mechanism alive on ZenFone 8 Flip. Previously, the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 6Z (launched in India) had the same design. There is a set of cameras which are placed in a mechanical module that primarily works as a rear camera. The mechanical module flips and rear camera setup can be used for video calling and capture selfies. Flip camera mechanism also allows the OEM to pack an edge-to-edge display with no hole-punch cutout or notch. The report suggests that the ZenFone 8 Flip will come in two colour options and a Blue coloured power button.

Coming to Asus ZenFone 8, the smartphone's renders show it packs a dual rear camera design and a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. It is also expected to be offered in two colour options, and may come with a coloured power button. Asus ZenFone 8 may also be the “Mini” version because the latest renders are in line with the ones leaked earlier this week.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, Asus ZenFone 8 specifications (expected)

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is claimed to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Previous reports have also claimed that the smartphones in the Asus ZenFone series will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon SoC.

The motorised triple camera module in Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is expected to house a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel macro shooter. It may support 8K video recording. The handset may come with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It measures 165x77.3x9.5mm and weighs a hefty 230 grams, as per the report.

On the other hand, Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to sport a 5.92-inch full-HD+ display. A previous leak suggested that the smartphone will have a display with 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the ZenFone 8 Flip, this model is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to pack a dual rear camera system with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel macro snapper with 8K video recording option. The smartphone may pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The report says that the smartphone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, measures 148x68.5x9mm and weighs 170 grams.

A recent report suggested that Asus may also launch the ZenFone 8 Pro in India. There is no clarity on the number of models in the series, which is scheduled to launch on May 12 at 7pm CEST (10:30pm IST). The official microsite hints that the phone will be launched in Berlin, New York, and Taipei. It is possible that the Taiwanese company may have a separate launch event planned for India.

