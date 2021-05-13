Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip were unveiled on Wednesday as the company's latest flagship smartphones. Both new ZenFone models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. However, apart from the same chipset, the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip have a list of differences on board. The ZenFone 8 is designed as the Asus' smallest flagship phone since the ZenFone 4 Pro that was launched back in August 2017. In contrast, the ZenFone 8 Flip retains the rotating camera design of the ZenFone 7. You'll also get dual rear cameras and a hole-punch display on the ZenFone 8, whereas the ZenFone 8 Flip will offer a triple camera setup on its rotating module and feature a notch-free, no hole-punch NanoEdge display.

Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip price

Asus ZenFone 8 price starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage model at EUR 669 (roughly Rs. 59,400), and a 16GB + 256GB storage option at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000). The base variant of the ZenFone 8 is initially available for purchase in Europe and Taiwan in Obsidian Black colour, while its Horizon Silver and Moonlight White colour options and other variants are available for pre-orders at this moment. Details about its pricing and availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip model carries a price tag of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It is currently available for pre-orders in Europe and Taiwan in Galactic Black and Glacier Silver colour options.

Asus ZenFone 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 8 runs on Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top. It features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and is HDR10 and HDR10+ certified. You'll also get an IP68-certified build that is dust- and water-resistant. Under the hood, the ZenFone 8 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the smartphone offers the dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, Asus ZenFone 8 has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera at the front with dual phase-detection autofocus lens.

The ZenFone 8 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Asus has provided triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom and its in-house Noise Reduction technologies that both are aimed to enhance audio recording on the ZenFone 8. There are also dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery standards. A 30W USB power adapter is available in the box. The handset measures 148x68.5x8.9mm and weighs 169 grams.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 8 Flip comes with Android 11-based ZenUI 8. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 90Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Asus has offered the triple rotating camera setup on the ZenFone 8 Flip that includes a stepper motor and an angle sensor for precise results. The camera setup features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that brings 3x optical zoom. There is also dual phase-detection autofocus on the primary camera sensor. The rotating camera doubles as the selfie camera when switching towards the front.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip features with a rotating camera module that doubles as a selfie camera

Photo Credit: Asus

The ZenFone 8 Flip carries 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Just like the regular ZenFone 8, the ZenFone 8 Flip comes with triple microphones along with OZO Audio Zoom and Asus' Noise Reduction technologies. The smartphone also has dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery. The phone measures 165.04x77.28x9.6mm and weighs 230 grams.