Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip may be launched in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip, respectively. The ZenFone 8 series that was launched globally last week did not have an India launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country. The phones have now been spotted on the Google Play supported devices list with their alternate names. The Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in India as Asus 6Z and the Asus ZenFone 8 series is also likely to get the same ‘Z' moniker.

Asus launched the ZenFone 8 series globally last week. Just before the launch, Asus India had announced that the series will not launch in the Indian market immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has not shared an India launch date yet. Now, a Google Play supported devices listing (via GSMArena) shows the Asus ZenFone 8 series – ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip with their model numbers and different names. The ZenFone 8 with model number ASUS_I006D is listed as “ZenFone 8/ ASUS 8Z” suggesting the phone will launch as Asus 8Z in some regions including in India.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, however, is not listed with the alternate name like the vanilla ZenFone 8, but it will most likely launch in country as the Asus 8Z Flip. Its model number is ASUS_I004D. As of now, Asus has not shared any details on an Indian launch for the ZenFone 8 series.

Asus launched the ZenFone 6 globally in May 2019 and then in India a month later as the Asus 6Z. This was mainly due to a branding issue with the ‘ZenFone' moniker. The Asus ZenFone 7 however did not launch in India at all and while we do not know the reason for it, Asus told Gadgets 360 that it was not because of the branding issue.

