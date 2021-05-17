Technology News
loading
  • Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip May Launch in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip; No Release Date Yet

Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip May Launch in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip; No Release Date Yet

Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip will likely follow in the footsteps of the ZenFone 6 that launched as Asus 6Z in India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 May 2021 11:08 IST
Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip May Launch in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip; No Release Date Yet

ZenFone 8 Flip comes with a motorised camera module

Highlights
  • Asus has not shared an India release date for the ZenFone 8 series
  • Asus 8Z will likely have the same specifications as the global variant
  • Asus ZenFone 8 series was spotted in a Google Play supported device list

Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip may be launched in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip, respectively. The ZenFone 8 series that was launched globally last week did not have an India launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country. The phones have now been spotted on the Google Play supported devices list with their alternate names. The Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in India as Asus 6Z and the Asus ZenFone 8 series is also likely to get the same ‘Z' moniker.

Asus launched the ZenFone 8 series globally last week. Just before the launch, Asus India had announced that the series will not launch in the Indian market immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has not shared an India launch date yet. Now, a Google Play supported devices listing (via GSMArena) shows the Asus ZenFone 8 series – ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip with their model numbers and different names. The ZenFone 8 with model number ASUS_I006D is listed as “ZenFone 8/ ASUS 8Z” suggesting the phone will launch as Asus 8Z in some regions including in India.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, however, is not listed with the alternate name like the vanilla ZenFone 8, but it will most likely launch in country as the Asus 8Z Flip. Its model number is ASUS_I004D. As of now, Asus has not shared any details on an Indian launch for the ZenFone 8 series.

Asus launched the ZenFone 6 globally in May 2019 and then in India a month later as the Asus 6Z. This was mainly due to a branding issue with the ‘ZenFone' moniker. The Asus ZenFone 7 however did not launch in India at all and while we do not know the reason for it, Asus told Gadgets 360 that it was not because of the branding issue.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, Asus 8Z, Asus 8Z Flip, Asus
Vineet Washington
Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip May Launch in India as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip; No Release Date Yet
