Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip India launch is now confirmed. The two phones are tipped to launch in the Indian market as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip. A landing page on the Asus India website has gone live, which includes renders and specifications of the upcoming phones. Asus cannot launch the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip with the same name in the Indian market as the Zen and ZenMobile trademarks are owned by a different company in the country.

The landing page on the Asus India company site doesn't reveal the names of the two upcoming phones, but the renders and specifications in the listings suggest that the Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip are launching in India soon. An exact launch date is not mentioned but a ‘Notify Me' button has gone live. The two phones were launched globally earlier this month and they are slated to launch in India soon, albeit with different names speculated to be — Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip.

As for price, the Asus ZenFone 8 globally starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,200) and ZenFone 8 Flip price starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000). Both the phones should be priced in the same range in the Indian market.

Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip specifications

We already know the specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip from their global release. Even though the names may be changed to Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip, respectively, the specifications are likely to remain the same. The two phones should run on Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top. Asus ZenFone 8 features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display, while the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 90Hz Samsung AMOLED display. The two phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM on the Flip model and up to 16GB of RAM on the non-Flip variant. The two phones come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Asus ZenFone 8 offers a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Asus ZenFone 8 has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera.

Asus has offered a triple rotating camera setup on the ZenFone 8 Flip that includes a stepper motor and an angle sensor for precise results. The camera setup features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that features 3x optical zoom. The rotating camera doubles up as the selfie camera.

The ZenFone 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip packs a 5,000mAh battery. Both support Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery standards. Connectivity options on the phones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, and USB Type-C. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the ZenFone 8 model. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both the phones. Asus has provided triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom and its in-house noise reduction technologies that both are aimed at enhancing audio recording on the ZenFone 8 models. There are also dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound.