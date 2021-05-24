Technology News
loading

Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Confirmed, May Be Called Asus 8Z

Asus cannot launch the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip with the same name in India as the Zen and ZenMobile trademarks are owned by a different company in the country.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 May 2021 13:02 IST
Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Confirmed, May Be Called Asus 8Z

Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip are powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Flip may be called Asus 8Z Flip in India
  • Asus ZenFone 8 Flip has a swivel camera mechanism
  • Asus ZenFone 8 has a hole-punch display for the selfie camera

Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip India launch is now confirmed. The two phones are tipped to launch in the Indian market as Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip. A landing page on the Asus India website has gone live, which includes renders and specifications of the upcoming phones. Asus cannot launch the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip with the same name in the Indian market as the Zen and ZenMobile trademarks are owned by a different company in the country.

The landing page on the Asus India company site doesn't reveal the names of the two upcoming phones, but the renders and specifications in the listings suggest that the Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip are launching in India soon. An exact launch date is not mentioned but a ‘Notify Me' button has gone live. The two phones were launched globally earlier this month and they are slated to launch in India soon, albeit with different names speculated to be — Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip.

As for price, the Asus ZenFone 8 globally starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 53,200) and ZenFone 8 Flip price starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,000). Both the phones should be priced in the same range in the Indian market.

Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Flip specifications

We already know the specifications of the Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip from their global release. Even though the names may be changed to Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip, respectively, the specifications are likely to remain the same. The two phones should run on Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top. Asus ZenFone 8 features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display, while the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 90Hz Samsung AMOLED display. The two phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM on the Flip model and up to 16GB of RAM on the non-Flip variant. The two phones come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Asus ZenFone 8 offers a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Asus ZenFone 8 has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera.

Asus has offered a triple rotating camera setup on the ZenFone 8 Flip that includes a stepper motor and an angle sensor for precise results. The camera setup features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that features 3x optical zoom. The rotating camera doubles up as the selfie camera.

The ZenFone 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip packs a 5,000mAh battery. Both support Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery standards. Connectivity options on the phones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, and USB Type-C. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the ZenFone 8 model. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both the phones. Asus has provided triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom and its in-house noise reduction technologies that both are aimed at enhancing audio recording on the ZenFone 8 models. There are also dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFine 8, Asus ZenFine 8 Price in India, Asus ZenFine 8 Specifications, Asus ZenFine 8 Flip, Asus ZenFine 8 Flip Price in India, Asus ZenFine 8 Flip Specifications, Asus 8Z, Asus 8Z Flip, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says US Needs to Regulate Automated Driving Systems
Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Confirmed, May Be Called Asus 8Z
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  2. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  4. Google Photos Free Storage Ends June 1: Next Steps for Android, iOS Users
  5. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  6. Redmi Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  7. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  8. Realme May Launch New Phones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs on June 18
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
#Latest Stories
  1. US Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out How To Create Real-Life Images That Move In The Air
  2. Fast & Furious 9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of India Release
  3. WhatsApp Extends Deadline for Accepting Updated Privacy Policy Till June 19 in Some Regions: Report
  4. Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Confirmed, May Be Called Asus 8Z
  5. Ford CEO Jim Farley Says US Needs to Regulate Automated Driving Systems
  6. Realme Smart TV 4K With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Launch in India on May 31
  7. New Loki Teaser Has Glorious Purpose and Hints of a New Superpower
  8. Have Those Behind Defi100 Crypto Project Scammed Investment $32 Million?
  9. Realme Phones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch on June 18
  10. PUBG Mobile's Erangel Map Teased in Battlegrounds Mobile India, But As 'Erangle'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com