Asus ZenFone 7 or 7Z has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at some of the specifications of the follow-up to the ZenFone 6/ Asus 6Z from last year. An Asus phone with codename ‘asus ZF' has been listed on the benchmarking website and is rumoured to be the ZenFone 7 or 7Z. The listing states the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and runs Android 10. Further, it also shows the amount of RAM present in the phone.

As per the Geekbench listing, the phone with codename ‘asus ZF' uses the Snapdragon 865 SoC. While the listing does not explicitly state the name of the processor, it mentions ‘kona' that is the codename for the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The listing also mentions 16GB of RAM and Android 10. Talking about the scores, the ‘asus ZF' got 973 in single-core and 3346 in multi-core tests as per the listing.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

According to the tipster, this phone is believed to be the Asus ZenFone ZF or ZenFone 7Z. It could also be called the Asus ZenFone 7 globally. As of now, this is the only piece of information available on the next ZenFone by Asus. Notably, the company itself has not shared details about the ZenFone 7, but a Qualcomm press note from February revealed the Asus Zenfone 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The ‘asus ZF' is expected to be the successor to the Asus ZenFone 6/ Asus 6Z from last year. To recall, the originally named Asus ZenFone 6 launched in India as the Asus 6Z in June because the company is not legally allowed to use the Zen or ZenFone branding in the country.

The Asus 6Z is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and features a 6.40-inch display. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There is also a 5,000mAh battery in the Asus 6Z. The standout feature of the Asus 6Z is the motorised camera module that could be flipped up to point the cameras at the front, making them the selfie cameras as well. The phone launched at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant.

