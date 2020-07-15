Asus ZenFone 7, the next-generation flagship by the Taiwanese company, has purportedly surfaced on Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) as well as TUV Rheinland websites with an identification (ID) number ASUS_I002D. Both listings suggest some of the key specifications of the new Asus phone. If we look at the previous reports, the company is said to be developing the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro as the two new top-end phones for 2020. The ZenFone 7 is particularly expected to debut as the successor to the ZenFone 6 that was launched in India as the Asus 6z.

Asus ZenFone 7 specifications (rumoured)

As per the NCC certification, the new Asus phone carries a model number ZS670KS. This suggests that the new phone would come with a 6.7-inch display. The NCC listing, which has initially been spotted by an Asus-focussed Japanese blog, also suggests that the new handset has up to 512GB of onboard storage as well as connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC.

The purported TUV Rheinland certification, which has been shared on Twitter by a tipster with a pseudonym the_tech_guy, suggests that the Asus phone has a battery pack with a typical capacity of 4,115mAh. The phone is also found to have 30W fast charging support.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the certifications. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported developments with a pinch of salt.

Just earlier this week, a report claimed that the ZenFone 7 would debut alongside the ZenFone 7 Pro. The new models are said to be cheaper than the ROG Phone 3 by Asus that is coming next week. Further, a Geekbench listing recently suggested that the ZenFone 7 will have up to 16GB of RAM and include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The ZenFone 7 Pro, on the other hand, may have the newly launched Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

