Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 7 Specifications Purportedly Leaked by Certification Sites, Tipped to Include 512GB Storage

Asus ZenFone 7 Specifications Purportedly Leaked by Certification Sites, Tipped to Include 512GB Storage

An NCC certification listing purportedly shows Asus ZenFone 7 with a model number ZS670KS.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 July 2020 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 7 Specifications Purportedly Leaked by Certification Sites, Tipped to Include 512GB Storage

Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6z may get its successor soon

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 is speculated to come with a 6.7-inch display
  • The phone is already rumoured to have a Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Asus ZenFone 7 may debut alongside ZenFone 7 Pro

Asus ZenFone 7, the next-generation flagship by the Taiwanese company, has purportedly surfaced on Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) as well as TUV Rheinland websites with an identification (ID) number ASUS_I002D. Both listings suggest some of the key specifications of the new Asus phone. If we look at the previous reports, the company is said to be developing the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro as the two new top-end phones for 2020. The ZenFone 7 is particularly expected to debut as the successor to the ZenFone 6 that was launched in India as the Asus 6z.

Asus ZenFone 7 specifications (rumoured)

As per the NCC certification, the new Asus phone carries a model number ZS670KS. This suggests that the new phone would come with a 6.7-inch display. The NCC listing, which has initially been spotted by an Asus-focussed Japanese blog, also suggests that the new handset has up to 512GB of onboard storage as well as connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC.

The purported TUV Rheinland certification, which has been shared on Twitter by a tipster with a pseudonym the_tech_guy, suggests that the Asus phone has a battery pack with a typical capacity of 4,115mAh. The phone is also found to have 30W fast charging support.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the certifications. It is, therefore, safe to consider the reported developments with a pinch of salt.

Just earlier this week, a report claimed that the ZenFone 7 would debut alongside the ZenFone 7 Pro. The new models are said to be cheaper than the ROG Phone 3 by Asus that is coming next week. Further, a Geekbench listing recently suggested that the ZenFone 7 will have up to 16GB of RAM and include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The ZenFone 7 Pro, on the other hand, may have the newly launched Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 7 specifications, Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7, Asus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Now on Open Sale in India
Pocket-Sized German Satellite Maker OHB Shoots for Stars

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 7 Specifications Purportedly Leaked by Certification Sites, Tipped to Include 512GB Storage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced, Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps
  2. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Jio Glass Mixed Reality Headset With 3D Holographic Video Calling Announced
  4. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  5. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  6. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 512GB Storage, 30W Charging
  8. Realme C11 First Impressions
  9. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Samsung Launches New Line of Speakers in India, Go on Sale Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Streaming Support, Android TV Launched by Xiaomi
  2. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic With Noise Cancellation, 5 Hours Battery Life Launched
  3. HRD Ministry Announces Guidelines for Online Classes, Recommend Caps on Screen Time for Students
  4. Asus ZenFone 7 Specifications Purportedly Leaked by Certification Sites, Tipped to Include 512GB Storage
  5. Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Now on Open Sale in India
  6. UAE Mars Probe Launch Delayed Further Over Bad Weather at Japan Launch Site
  7. Mi A3 Starts Receiving a New MIUI Update That Fixes Dual-SIM Issue
  8. PES 2021 to Be a ‘Season Update’, PES 2022 in the Works With Unreal Engine
  9. Astronomers Observe Most Distant Explosion in Universe That Took Place 10 Billion Years Ago
  10. JioMart to Expand in Electronics, Fashion, Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical Retail: Mukesh Ambani
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com