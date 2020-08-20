Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 6.4 Inch 60Hz LCD Display, Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner

Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 6.4-Inch 60Hz LCD Display, Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner

Asus ZenFone 7 will be launched alongside the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro on August 26 in Taiwan.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 August 2020 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 6.4-Inch 60Hz LCD Display, Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Asus Taiwan

Asus ZenFone 7 may feature a flip camera mechanism like the ZenFone 6

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 will come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • It is said to come with a 60Hz full-HD+ display
  • Asus ZenFone 7 may support 30W fast charging

Asus ZenFone 7 will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ 60Hz LCD display and possibly a side mounted fingerprint scanner, according to a new leak. The Asus ZenFone 7 series will be launched on August 26 as previously confirmed by the company and now ahead of its launch, some details about the display seem to have surfaced through the kernel source of Asus ROG Phone 3. The Asus Zenfone 7 is also said to come with support for dual-SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot.

According to a report by Japanese tech blog Reameizu, the kernel source of Asus ROG Phone 3 has allegedly suggested some information about the display of the upcoming Asus ZenFone 7. The phone is said to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display supplied by display manufacturer BOE. This display is believed to have a 60Hz refresh rate.

Since it is an LCD display, there is no in-display fingerprint scanner, speaking of which, the report states the fingerprint scanner present on the Asus ZenFone 7 is made by Goodix and has sensor IC “gf3626”, as reportedly seen in the kernel source. This sensor is found on the Honor X10 that comes with a side mounted fingerprint sensor. Thus, the Asus ZenFone 7 is believed to come with the same configuration.

Further, the phone seems to have support for dual-SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. The reports also reaffirms that the ZenFone 7 by Asus will come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, as previously confirmed by Qualcomm.

Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on Twitter that the ZenFone 7 will come with a triple rear camera setup with a flip mechanism and dual LED flash. According to Yadav's tweet, the rear camera setup will include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 image sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a Time-of-Fight (ToF) sensor.

The Asus ZenFone 7 series, presumably including the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro, will be announced on August 26 in Taiwan. While the company has not shared key specifications about the phones, the phones have been subject to several leaks and rumours. Back in June, the Asus ZenFone 7 was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with 16GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Last month, an Asus phone with model number ZS670KS, believed to be the ZenFone 7, was spotted on multiple certification websites hinting at up to 512GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC connectivity options, and 30W fast charging support.

More recently, the phone was teased to come with a motorised camera mechanism, similar to the ZenFone 6. Also, the ZenFone 7 Pro reportedly made an appearance on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 10.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenFone 7 series, Asus ZenFone 7, Asus ZenFone 7 specifications, Asus ZenFone 7 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
DC FanDome Trailer Unveiled, Split Into Two-Day Event
Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 6.4-Inch 60Hz LCD Display, Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  2. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Series, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 Launched
  4. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Realme C12 First Impressions
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  8. OnePlus TV Y Series Getting OTA 2 System Update in India
  9. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 6.4-Inch 60Hz LCD Display, Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner
  2. Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 3GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  3. DC FanDome Trailer Unveiled, Split Into Two-Day Event
  4. Apple's Stock Market Value Tops $2 Trillion
  5. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Xiaomi Site: Price in India, Specifications
  6. Spotify Goes Down in Some Parts of the World
  7. Google Meet Now Allows You to Cast Your Meetings Using Chromecast
  8. Truecaller Rolls Out Spam Activity Indicator Feature for Android Users
  9. iPhone 12 to Be Made in India Starting Middle of 2021: Report
  10. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market, Set to Launch on August 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com