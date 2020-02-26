Asus ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 are set to debut with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, Qualcomm revealed through a press note published on Tuesday. The chipmaker also highlighted that Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo are amongst the key smartphone manufacturers that have selected the latest Snapdragon SoC for their 5G device launches this year. Companies such as Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi have already unveiled their flagship phones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that comes along with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem and supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The list of smartphones released by Qualcomm that are planned to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 SoC includes 18 smartphone models. There are smartphones including the Black Shark 3, Legion Gaming Phone, Nubia Red Magic 5G, Oppo Find X2, Redmi K30 Pro, and Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone that are set to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 SoC in the coming future. Also, the list includes models such as the Realme X50 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 10, and the Mi 10 Pro that were recently launched with the latest Snapdragon chip.

In addition to the smartphone models that are already confirmed but are yet to be launched and the ones that are launched recently, Qualcomm's list of smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 865 SoC has the Asus ZenFone 7 and the ROG Phone 3. The ZenFone 7 is believed to come as the successor to the Asus 6Z that was launched last year with a motorised rotating camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 3, on the other hand, is likely to be the upgrade of the ROG Phone 2 gaming phone that debuted last year with 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED display and Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Last week, Asus announced that its next-generation ROG Phone will come pre-installed with Google Stadia. The cloud-based game streaming service initially had support for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. The series of Razer Phone and original Asus ROG Phone also have Stadia support.

The press note released by Qualcomm also mentioned brands such as Fujitsu Connected Technologies, Lenovo, Sharp, and Sony that have selected the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Asus, Black Shark, iQoo, Nubia, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE are also working with the San Diego-based company to offer the latest experience.

“After introducing the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform in December 2019, more than 70 designs have been announced or are in development based on the platform. Additionally, more than 1,750 designs have been announced or are in development based on our Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms,” the company said in the note.