Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865; Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo Also Using Qualcomm Chip

Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865; Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo Also Using Qualcomm Chip

Companies such as Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi have already unveiled their flagship phones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 February 2020 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865; Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo Also Using Qualcomm Chip

Qualcomm has several smartphone companies deploying its Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 are in the list of Snapdragon 865 phones
  • Qualcomm has revealed the development through a press note
  • There are 18 phone models in the list of Snapdragon 865-powered devices

Asus ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 are set to debut with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, Qualcomm revealed through a press note published on Tuesday. The chipmaker also highlighted that Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo are amongst the key smartphone manufacturers that have selected the latest Snapdragon SoC for their 5G device launches this year. Companies such as Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi have already unveiled their flagship phones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that comes along with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem and supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The list of smartphones released by Qualcomm that are planned to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 SoC includes 18 smartphone models. There are smartphones including the Black Shark 3, Legion Gaming Phone, Nubia Red Magic 5G, Oppo Find X2, Redmi K30 Pro, and Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone that are set to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 SoC in the coming future. Also, the list includes models such as the Realme X50 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 10, and the Mi 10 Pro that were recently launched with the latest Snapdragon chip.

In addition to the smartphone models that are already confirmed but are yet to be launched and the ones that are launched recently, Qualcomm's list of smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 865 SoC has the Asus ZenFone 7 and the ROG Phone 3. The ZenFone 7 is believed to come as the successor to the Asus 6Z that was launched last year with a motorised rotating camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 3, on the other hand, is likely to be the upgrade of the ROG Phone 2 gaming phone that debuted last year with 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED display and Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Last week, Asus announced that its next-generation ROG Phone will come pre-installed with Google Stadia. The cloud-based game streaming service initially had support for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. The series of Razer Phone and original Asus ROG Phone also have Stadia support.

The press note released by Qualcomm also mentioned brands such as Fujitsu Connected Technologies, Lenovo, Sharp, and Sony that have selected the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Asus, Black Shark, iQoo, Nubia, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE are also working with the San Diego-based company to offer the latest experience.

“After introducing the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform in December 2019, more than 70 designs have been announced or are in development based on the platform. Additionally, more than 1,750 designs have been announced or are in development based on our Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms,” the company said in the note.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 7, Asus ROG Phone 3, ROG Phone 3, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, Lenovo, Samsung, Legion Gaming Phone, Nubia Red Magic 5G, Oppo Find X2, Redmi K30 Pro, Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone, Xiaomi, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 11
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India Launch Date Announced as March 5, Features Teased

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865; Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo Also Using Qualcomm Chip
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  2. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  3. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  4. Hotstar Gets 1-Star Reviews for Pro-Government Censorship of John Oliver
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  7. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  8. Realme 6 Confirmed, Teased to Pack 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup
  9. Honor Magic Earbuds Go Official With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Tech
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased by Xiaomi With Full-Screen Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India Launch Date Announced as March 5, Features Teased
  2. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865; Sharp, Vivo, and Lenovo Also Using Qualcomm Chip
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 11
  4. Facebook, Google, and Other Internet Giants Fight Spread of Coronavirus Misinformation
  5. Jio Sees Sharp Decline in New Subscribers in December Due to Tariff Hike: TRAI
  6. India to Launch Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 on March 5
  7. Chrome Gets Patch for a Zero-Day Flaw That’s Being Exploited in the Wild
  8. Amazon Opens Its First Cashier-Less Grocery Store in the US
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Officially Confirmed to Pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X, T, and L Series Refreshed With AMD Ryzen Pro 4000, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.