Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped

Asus ZenFone 7 is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 August 2020 14:39 IST
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Asus ZenFone 7 is all set to go official on August 26

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 is reported to support dual-SIM slots
  • Phone may come with a flipping camera setup just like ZenFone 6
  • Asus ZenFone 7 Pro may be launched alongside the ZenFone 7

Asus ZenFone 7 series is all set to launch on August 26 in its home market Taiwan. There are expected to be two models launched at the event— Asus ZenFone 7 and Asus ZenFone 7 Pro—and a fresh leak has detailed specifications of the vanilla model. A retail box image of the Asus ZenFone 7 tips that the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 8GB of RAM. A live image of the Asus ZenFone 7 has also leaked online giving us a glimpse at the phone's back.

A snapshot of the Asus ZenFone 7 retail box has leaked online on SlashLeaks detailing key specifications of the phone. The image tips the phone will support 5G connectivity, have dual-SIM slots, and may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display. The leak suggests that the phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC clocked at 2.8GHz. It is expected to pack 8GB of RAM and offer 128GB of internal storage.

asus zenfone 7 leak Asus ZenFone 7

Asus ZenFone 7 is reported to offer 128GB of storage
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @diage8888, SlashLeaks

As for camera, the leak hints that the Asus ZenFone 7 may have a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera. This should be integrated in the same flip mechanism as the predecessor Asus ZenFone 6. The retail box leaks that the model number of the Asus ZenFone 7 may be ZS670KS.

Separately, Twitter user @diage8888 leaked live images of the ZenFone 7 retail box and handset. The back portion of the device is only seen, and it suggests a gradient back panel finish. The phone is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The flipping camera setup sits on top with the three sensors placed in a horizontal manner inside the module. The front of the retail box was also photographed, and it has a very minimalistic design with the ZenFone 7 written in bold and the number 7 plastered front and centre.

SlashLeaks has also listed a leaked render (above) of the Asus ZenFone 7, showing the device from all angels. It has the same back camera setup seen in the live image. Up front, the device has a notch-less and bezel-less screen. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is clearly seen in this render, and there seems to be no 3.5mm audio jack support here, unlike its predecessor which did offer this port. The speaker grille and the USB Type-C port are seen on the bottom edge.

Previous reports suggest at a 60Hz LCD display. There is also expected to be an Asus ZenFone 7 Pro model that is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+SoC.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
