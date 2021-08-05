Asus ZenFone 7 Pro and ZenFone 7 are receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based ZenUI 8 update. It also comes bundled with the latest Android security patch. The major attraction that these two smartphones gain with this update is the Android 12-inspired one-handed mode. Along with this, the two smartphones also get many bug fixes and improvements. Asus hasn't mentioned any specific regions that will be getting the rollout, so it can be safe to assume that it will be available in all the markets the ZenFone 7 Pro and the ZenFone 7 are sold in.

Detailing the update on its ZenTalk blog, Asus is giving the ZenFone 7 Pro and the ZenFone 7 a new feature along with many bug fixes and improvements. The highlight of the update is one-handed mode, inspired by Android 12. However, the update is still based on Android 11. Previously, the one-handed mode would shrink the screen horizontally as well as vertically. Now, though, the screen would shrink down only vertically but it can be configured in the settings. A demo from Asus shows how it can be done:

Other changes in the ZenUI 8 update for ZenFone 7 Pro and ZenFone 7 include an updated but unspecified Android security patch. Alongside, it also includes fixes for the recording freezing during the 4K 60FPS mode, colour blocks in photos clicked with Beautiful Skin mode, automatic update for the weather app, along with lag and frame drop issues that occurred while playing a game.

The firmware version for the update is 30.41.69.89. The size of the update is not known yet. Users are advised to update the smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The update is expected to be rolled out in increments and should receive eligible ZenFone 7 Pro and ZenFone 7 smartphones automatically. However, users can head to Settings > System > System updates to manually check for the update.