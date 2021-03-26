Technology News
Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch

Asus ZenFone 7 and Asus ZenFone 7 Pro have not been launched in India yet.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 March 2021 12:29 IST
Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch

Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro feature flip cameras on the back

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro update comes with latest security patch
  • Both smartphones feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display
  • The update has only rolled out in Taiwan as of now

Asus ZenFone 7 and Asus ZenFone 7 Pro are getting Android 11 update with the latest Android security patch. Both the smartphones were launched in August 2020 and almost haft a year later are receiving their first major OS upgrade. However, as per reports, the update is rolling out in Taiwan at the moment but is expected to roll out in other regions in the coming weeks. Asus hasn't launched the smartphones in India yet. Both the phones come with flappable rear cameras that can also act as selfie shooters.

As announced by Asus on March 25 the smartphones have started receiving the update in Taiwan and the rollout will happen in batches. The build number for both ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro is 30.40.30.93 and the update brings March 2021 Android security patch. Along with some Zen UI-specific changes, the Asus smartphones will be getting a host of Android 11-based features such as chat bubbles and one-time permissions, among others.

Asus ZenFone 7 sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the back, it has a triple camera layout with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The module can be flipped over for selfies and video chats.

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, on the other hand, has similar specifications to the ZenFone 7. It has the same Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 865+ SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. On the back, the camera setup is also the same as ZenFone 7.

In December last year, the company rolled out Android 11 update to Asus 6Z in Taiwan and on a global scale a month later.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

