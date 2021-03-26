Asus ZenFone 7 and Asus ZenFone 7 Pro are getting Android 11 update with the latest Android security patch. Both the smartphones were launched in August 2020 and almost haft a year later are receiving their first major OS upgrade. However, as per reports, the update is rolling out in Taiwan at the moment but is expected to roll out in other regions in the coming weeks. Asus hasn't launched the smartphones in India yet. Both the phones come with flappable rear cameras that can also act as selfie shooters.

As announced by Asus on March 25 the smartphones have started receiving the update in Taiwan and the rollout will happen in batches. The build number for both ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro is 30.40.30.93 and the update brings March 2021 Android security patch. Along with some Zen UI-specific changes, the Asus smartphones will be getting a host of Android 11-based features such as chat bubbles and one-time permissions, among others.

Asus ZenFone 7 sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the back, it has a triple camera layout with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The module can be flipped over for selfies and video chats.

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, on the other hand, has similar specifications to the ZenFone 7. It has the same Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 865+ SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. On the back, the camera setup is also the same as ZenFone 7.

In December last year, the company rolled out Android 11 update to Asus 6Z in Taiwan and on a global scale a month later.

