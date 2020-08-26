Technology News
Asus ZenFone 7 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications

Asus ZenFone 7 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and have a triple camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 August 2020 07:43 IST
Asus ZenFone 7 is reported to come with a flip camera setup

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is expected to launch alongside ZenFone 7
  • Asus ZenFone 7 may come without a 3.5mm audio jack
  • Asus ZenFone 7 is expected to come with a 64-megapixel main camera

Asus ZenFone 7 is set to launch today. Asus is hosting the global debut event for ZenFone 7 series that will be livestreamed. It is set to begin at 2pm local time (11.30am IST). The Asus ZenFone 7 specifications have leaked on several occasions in the run up to the launch and it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The big highlight of the Asus ZenFone 7 is its expected to be the flip camera setup that rotates upwards to be used as a selfie camera setup as well. Alongside, the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is also expected to launch at the event.

Asus ZenFone 7 launch details, expected price

The Asus ZenFone 7 launch event will begin at 11.30am IST on YouTube. The live stream will carry all the details of the phone, including price and availability in the company's home market of Taiwan. There could also be an announcement regarding the international availability of the handset. The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is expected to launch alongside the Asus ZenFone 7 at the event today. There have been no leaks regarding the pricing of the phones. However, all details should be official in a few hours.

Asus ZenFone 7 specifications (expected)

Coming to the specifications, a recent retail box leak tipped the Asus ZenFone 7 to support 5G connectivity and have dual-SIM slots. The phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display. The phone is reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clocked at 2.8GHz, whereas the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The Asus ZenFone 7 is expected to pack 8GB of RAM and offer 128GB of internal storage. Both the devices are tipped to run on Android 10.

Another leak suggests that the Asus ZenFone 7 may have a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. This should be integrated in the same flip mechanism as its predecessor Asus ZenFone 6. There is no clarity whether the Pro model will see the same camera setup.

Recent render leaks of the Asus ZenFone 7 suggest a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a white colour finish. More colour options could be introduced during the launch event.

