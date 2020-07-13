Asus ZenFone 7 will likely launch with the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, a new report has suggested. The Asus ZenFone 7 will arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC; however, the Taiwanese tech company is yet to announce the two smartphones' official launch date. As its name suggests, the ZenFone 7 will succeed the Asus ZenFone 6 (2019) that arrived with flip dual-cameras. The new report adds that the Asus ZenFone 7 series will also pack the same camera technology with more number of lenses.

According to the Taiwanese news outlet, TNT Today, the Asus ZenFone 7 and the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro will be cheaper than the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3. The ZenFone 7 models are speculated to launch soon, and expected to come in black and white colour options.

The news outlet further suggests that the Asus ZenFone 7 series would carry Asus ZenFone 6 (2019)'s flip camera design. To recall, the ZenFone 6 (2019) dual rear camera could be flipped up to function as a front camera. The phone was launched as Asus 6Z in India.

Recently, the Asus ZenFone 7 was also spotted on the benchmarking website, Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16 GB RAM, and Android 10. Earlier in February, Qualcomm had revealed that the Asus ZenFone 7 would pack Snapdragon 865 SoC.

It is unclear whether the rumoured Asus ZenFone 7 Pro would pack the same mobile processor. Recently, Qualcomm unveiled the next-generation Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Meanwhile, the Asus ZenFone 6 (or Asus 6Z) is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and sports a 6.40-inch display. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Its dual camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera. The Asus 6Z price in India starts at Rs. 27,999.

