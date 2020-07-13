Technology News
Asus ZenFone 7 to Launch With ZenFone 7 Pro Soon: Report

Asus ZenFone 7 will come out with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 13 July 2020 12:55 IST
Asus ZenFone 6 (2019) was launched as Asus 6z in India

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 is said to be cheaper than Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Asus ZenFone 7 was recently spotted with 16GB RAM on Geekbench
  • Asus ZenFone 7 series launch date is yet to be revealed by the company

Asus ZenFone 7 will likely launch with the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, a new report has suggested. The Asus ZenFone 7 will arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC; however, the Taiwanese tech company is yet to announce the two smartphones' official launch date. As its name suggests, the ZenFone 7 will succeed the Asus ZenFone 6 (2019) that arrived with flip dual-cameras. The new report adds that the Asus ZenFone 7 series will also pack the same camera technology with more number of lenses.

According to the Taiwanese news outlet, TNT Today, the Asus ZenFone 7 and the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro will be cheaper than the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 3. The ZenFone 7 models are speculated to launch soon, and expected to come in black and white colour options.

The news outlet further suggests that the Asus ZenFone 7 series would carry Asus ZenFone 6 (2019)'s flip camera design. To recall, the ZenFone 6 (2019) dual rear camera could be flipped up to function as a front camera. The phone was launched as Asus 6Z in India.

Recently, the Asus ZenFone 7 was also spotted on the benchmarking website, Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 16 GB RAM, and Android 10. Earlier in February, Qualcomm had revealed that the Asus ZenFone 7 would pack Snapdragon 865 SoC.

It is unclear whether the rumoured Asus ZenFone 7 Pro would pack the same mobile processor. Recently, Qualcomm unveiled the next-generation Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Meanwhile, the Asus ZenFone 6 (or Asus 6Z) is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and sports a 6.40-inch display. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Its dual camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera. The Asus 6Z price in India starts at Rs. 27,999.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenFone 7, Asus ZenFone 7Z, Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, Asus ZenFone 6, Asus 6z
