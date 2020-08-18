Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 7 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench: Report

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench: Report

Asus ZenFone 7 is set to launch on August 26.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 18 August 2020 15:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench: Report

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro may carry 8GB of RAM

Highlights
  • ASUS_I002D model spotted on Geekboard is believed to be ZenFone 7 Pro
  • Report suggests it will be powered by Snapdragon 865 +SoC
  • Asus ZenFone 7 Pro is expected to run on Android 10

Asus ZenFone 7 series is all set to make its debut on August 26 and ahead of the launch, the ZenFone 7 Pro has allegedly popped up on Geekbench. According to an online report, a new Asus phone with model number I002D has surfaced on the benchmarking platform and it could be the ZenFone 7 Pro. The new listing doesn't offer many details about the upcoming phone. To recall, Asus ZenFone 7 was also earlier spotted on the same benchmarking platform.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Asus I002D listing on Geekbench, coupled with a source code that we weren't able to independently verify, suggests that the listed phone uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Given Qualcomm have already confirmed that ZenFone 7 will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, it is very likely the phone in the Geekbench listing is ZenFone 7 Pro.

The Geekbench listing also suggests that the phone will run on Android 10 and come with 8GB of RAM. As mentioned earlier, no other details are available in the Geekbench listing.

Meanwhile, Asus has revealed that it will launch the ZenFone 7 series will be unveiled on August 26 in Taiwan. The ZenFone 7 series will succeed the company's ZenFone 6 that was launched in May last year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Asus ZenFone 6 later debuted in India as Asus 6Z.

Asus ZenFone 7 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the device are said to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, and NFC. Apart from the SoC and probably cameras, the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro are likely to carry similar specifications.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenFone 7, Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, GeekBench
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Power Bank 2 With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,299

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  2. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  3. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  4. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices
  5. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  6. Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  8. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
  10. Realme C12 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenFone 7 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  2. Oppo Power Bank 2 With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  3. MediaTek Dimensity 800U Octa-Core SoC With Enhanced 5G for Mid-Range Smartphones Launched
  4. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399
  5. Cruise Operator Carnival Hit by Ransomware Attack, Guest and Employee Data Accessed
  6. The Boys Season 3 Casts Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy
  7. Realme 7 Teased to Be Unveiled Soon, New Leak Tips September 1 Launch Event
  8. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Co-Op Mode Coming to PS4 This Fall as a Free Update
  9. Trump Looked at Banning Further Chinese Apps in Addition to TikTok
  10. Canada Refuses to Release Emails With US Over Huawei CFO's Arrest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com