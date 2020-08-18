Asus ZenFone 7 series is all set to make its debut on August 26 and ahead of the launch, the ZenFone 7 Pro has allegedly popped up on Geekbench. According to an online report, a new Asus phone with model number I002D has surfaced on the benchmarking platform and it could be the ZenFone 7 Pro. The new listing doesn't offer many details about the upcoming phone. To recall, Asus ZenFone 7 was also earlier spotted on the same benchmarking platform.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Asus I002D listing on Geekbench, coupled with a source code that we weren't able to independently verify, suggests that the listed phone uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Given Qualcomm have already confirmed that ZenFone 7 will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, it is very likely the phone in the Geekbench listing is ZenFone 7 Pro.

The Geekbench listing also suggests that the phone will run on Android 10 and come with 8GB of RAM. As mentioned earlier, no other details are available in the Geekbench listing.

Meanwhile, Asus has revealed that it will launch the ZenFone 7 series will be unveiled on August 26 in Taiwan. The ZenFone 7 series will succeed the company's ZenFone 6 that was launched in May last year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Asus ZenFone 6 later debuted in India as Asus 6Z.

Asus ZenFone 7 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the device are said to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, and NFC. Apart from the SoC and probably cameras, the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro are likely to carry similar specifications.

