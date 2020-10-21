Technology News
Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Receiving Crucial Updates to Retain Camera Functionality

The update for Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro includes hotfix for camera license expiration at the end of October 2020.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 21 October 2020 11:27 IST
Asus will be pushing out the update for ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro according to serial numbers

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro are receiving updates
  • The updates include hotfix for camera license expiration in October
  • Firmware version for Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro is 29.13.7.44

Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro have started receiving updates that will be rolling out in batches. A couple of the updates in the release notes by Asus, sound urgent, making it crucial to update. It includes a hotfix for camera license expiration at the end of October 2020. The changelog also says that users should upgrade to this version for proper camera functionality. That being said, Asus will be pushing out the update according to serial numbers, so it may take a few days for your device to get the update.

The Taiwanese electronics giant announced the update for Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro on its community forum. The firmware version for the update is 29.13.7.44. To check if it has rolled out to your device, go to Settings, System, and tap on System updates. You can also refer to the steps on the Asus support page to manually download the firmware.

Besides the camera license expiration and camera functionality, the rest of the updates included for Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Plus don't sound as urgent, although there are more optimisations for camera included. The logic of camera flipping obstacle detection will be optimised, as well as the dynamic camera photo effect. Asus says that it has also improved the occasional shaking issue in Camera 60FPS video mode. The changelog says that the IT Windtre APN has been updated too, and VoWiFI on CSL (HK) has been enabled.

Asus ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro were launched in August. Both the phones come with a motorised flip camera, a 90Hz AMOLED display, 5,000mAH battery, and support 30W fast charging. Under the hood, the ZenFone 7 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the ZenFone 7 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 7, Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, Asus
