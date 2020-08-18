Technology News
Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26

Asus may launch a ZenFone 7 Pro model alongside the ZenFone 7.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 August 2020 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Asus Taiwan

Asus ZenFone 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 is expected to come with a 4,115mAh battery
  • The phone is tipped to pack 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage
  • Asus ZenFone 7 may feature a 6.7-inch display

Asus ZenFone 7 launch date has officially been revealed. The device is all set to be unveiled on August 26 in its home market, Taiwan. The Asus ZenFone 7 will be the successor of the Asus ZenFone 6 launched in 2019. The Asus ZenFone 6 was later launched in the Indian market as the Asus 6Z. There is no word on whether the Asus ZenFone 7 will launch in markets outside of Taiwan as of now. Leaks in the past suggest that there may be an Asus ZenFone 7 Pro model in the offing as well.

The company has published a live stream video on YouTube announcing the launch of the Asus ZenFone 7. The live stream video reveals little information about the device, focusing more on the launch event details, which is set to begin at 2pm local time, or 11.30am in India. The static video does however hint at a quad camera setup at the back, aligned in a straight line.

Qualcomm has already confirmed that the Asus ZenFone 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the rumoured Asus ZenFone 7 Pro model is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. A Geekbench leak in the past suggests the phone may pack 16GB of RAM, though other modest options may be offered as well.

The Asus ZenFone 7 was also spotted on NCC certification, and the listing tips a 6.7-inch display. The device is expected to offer up to 512GB of onboard storage. As for battery, the upcoming device is reported to pack a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the device are expected to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, and NFC.

As mentioned, there is no clarity on whether the Asus ZenFone 7 phone will launch in regions outside of the home market. Just like the last time, it could even be launched with a different name in India, but we should likely know more from the company soon.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus Zenfone 7, Asus ZenFone 7 specifications, Asus Zenfone 7 Features, Asus
Epic Games Asks Judge to Block Apple's Removal of Fortnite From App Store

