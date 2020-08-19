Technology News
Asus ZenFone 7 Teased to Carry Flip Camera Setup Like ZenFone 6

Asus ZenFone 7 is confirmed to have no notches or cutouts for the selfie camera.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 August 2020 10:38 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Asus Deutschland

Asus ZenFone 7 gets its first teaser video ahead of August 26 launch

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 7 is teased to come with a flip camera setup
  • Asus Deutschland posted a teaser video that confirms the development
  • Asus ZenFone 7 is likely to be accompanied by ZenFone 7 Pro

Asus ZenFone 7 has been teased to retain the flip camera setup of the ZenFone 6. Asus has posted a teaser video that gives a sneak peek at the design of the upcoming smartphone and suggests the presence of a motorised camera mechanism - similar to what was featured on the ZenFone 6. The new teaser comes just days after the Taiwanese company announced the launch date of the Asus ZenFone 7. The new smartphone is likely to be accompanied by the higher end model that would be called the ZenFone 7 Pro.

The official Asus Deutschland account on Twitter posted the teaser video that gives a glimpse of the Asus ZenFone 7. It shows the front panel of the smartphone with thin bezels. Also, there aren't any notches or cutouts to make a room for the selfie camera. The phone, instead, seems to have a flip camera setup.

 

The teaser video carries a phrase in German saying, “Flip Deine Welt.” This translates to “Flip your world” in English. Asus has also used a hashtag #FlipDeineWelt to emphasise at the camera setup that is likely to be similar to that of the ZenFone 6, which debuted in India as the Asus 6Z.

In addition to the Asus Deutschland Twitter account, the global Asus account on the microblogging site also posted the same teaser video of the ZenFone 7. That video, however, doesn't give any clear references to the flip camera. Instead, the teaser released by the global Asus account comes along with a tagline that reads, “Get ready to defy ordinary.”

Asus originally used the word “defy ordinary” ahead of the launch of the ZenFone 6 last year. This, thus, suggests that there would be some similarities between the ZenFone 6 and ZenFone 7.

Alongside the ZenFone 7, Asus is rumoured to have the ZenFone 7 Pro in the works. Qualcomm confirmed the existence of its Snapdragon 865 SoC on the ZenFone 7. However, the ZenFone 7 Pro will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC - if we believe a recent listing on the Geekbench site.

That being said, the Asus ZenFone 7 launch is set for August 26. The company is quite likely to come up with new teasers in the coming days to create some hype for its next-generation ZenFone flagship ahead of its official launch.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Asus ZenFone 7, Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, ZenFone 7, Asus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
