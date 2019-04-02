Asus ZenFone 6 is set to arrive on May 16. But ahead of its formal launch, a ZenFone 6 variant with model number Asus_I01WD has surfaced on Geekbench. This is notably the same model number that purportedly received certification from Wi-Fi Alliance last week. The model is believed to arrive formally as the ZenFone 6Z. Also, the Geekbench listing highlights specifications of the phone, including an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6GB of RAM. The phone also apparently runs Android 9.0 Pie.

According to the Geekbench listing, the phone carrying model number Asus_I01WD suggests the presence of the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also appears to run Android 9.0 Pie.

The Asus phone has received single-core scores of 3,527 and multi-core scores of 11,190. The actual performance may vary since the benchmark results could be associated with a prototype.

While it is unclear whether the listed phone would be the regular ZenFone 6 or one its variants, a tipster on SlashLeaks points out that the phone will be launched as the ZenFone 6Z.

Notably, the model number featured on the Geekbench listing is the same that was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website last week. The certification by Wi-Fi Alliance also highlighted dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

An advertisement revealing the launch of the ZenFone 6 series emerged in February that confirms its launch in Valencia, Spain on May 16. The promo included a silhouette of a handset that appeared to have a bezel-less display with a notch design. Moreover, Asus further confirmed the launch date in a tweet.