Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 6Z Specifications Purportedly Surface on Geekbench, Sports Snapdragon 855 SoC

Asus ZenFone 6Z Specifications Purportedly Surface on Geekbench, Sports Snapdragon 855 SoC

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 6Z Specifications Purportedly Surface on Geekbench, Sports Snapdragon 855 SoC

Asus ZenFone 6 series is debuting formally on May 16

Highlights

Asus phone with model number Asus_I01WD surface on Geekbench

Geekbench listing shows 6GB of RAM on the handset

Asus is hosting the ZenFone 6 launch in Spain

Asus ZenFone 6 is set to arrive on May 16. But ahead of its formal launch, a ZenFone 6 variant with model number Asus_I01WD has surfaced on Geekbench. This is notably the same model number that purportedly received certification from Wi-Fi Alliance last week. The model is believed to arrive formally as the ZenFone 6Z. Also, the Geekbench listing highlights specifications of the phone, including an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 6GB of RAM. The phone also apparently runs Android 9.0 Pie.

According to the Geekbench listing, the phone carrying model number Asus_I01WD suggests the presence of the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also appears to run Android 9.0 Pie.

The Asus phone has received single-core scores of 3,527 and multi-core scores of 11,190. The actual performance may vary since the benchmark results could be associated with a prototype.

While it is unclear whether the listed phone would be the regular ZenFone 6 or one its variants, a tipster on SlashLeaks points out that the phone will be launched as the ZenFone 6Z.

Notably, the model number featured on the Geekbench listing is the same that was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website last week. The certification by Wi-Fi Alliance also highlighted dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

An advertisement revealing the launch of the ZenFone 6 series emerged in February that confirms its launch in Valencia, Spain on May 16. The promo included a silhouette of a handset that appeared to have a bezel-less display with a notch design. Moreover, Asus further confirmed the launch date in a tweet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 6Z, Asus ZenFone 6, ZenFone 6, Asus, Geekbench
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
PS4 Digital Game Refunds Can Be Claimed Within 14 Days of Purchase: Sony
Realme 3 Sales Hit 5 Lakh Units Within 3 Weeks in India, Next Sale Set for April 9
Asus ZenFone 6Z Specifications Purportedly Surface on Geekbench, Sports Snapdragon 855 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  3. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  4. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  5. JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999
  6. PewDiePie Beats T-Series, Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again
  7. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Discounts on Laptops, Wearables, Tablets
  8. As Inbox by Gmail Shuts Down, Popular Email App Spark Comes to Android
  9. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  10. Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ Gets WhatsApp Support in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.