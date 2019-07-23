Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus 6Z FOTA Update Brings Upgraded EIS, Improved Flip Camera Mechanism, Better Call Quality, and More

Asus 6Z FOTA Update Brings Upgraded EIS, Improved Flip Camera Mechanism, Better Call Quality, and More

The update introduces an improved Super Night Mode with better noise reduction.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 12:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus 6Z FOTA Update Brings Upgraded EIS, Improved Flip Camera Mechanism, Better Call Quality, and More

The latest software update is being rolled out in a phased manner

Highlights
  • Asus 6Z’s flip camera mechanism has been improved for Panorama
  • The update also adds a toggle to enable or disable touch sounds
  • A ‘Retract Camera’ quick shortcut has been added to quick settings

Asus 6Z (Asus ZenFone 6Z and ZenFone 6 ZS630KL in other markets) has begun receiving a new FOTA update that brings a host of camera improvements, both at software and hardware level, and other software tweaks. The latest update, which carries the build number 16.1220.1906.167, is currently being rolled out in batches and will reach all Asus 6Z users soon. Aside from camera improvements, the latest Asus 6Z update also improves the call quality and optimises the power consumption to boost battery longevity. There is also an India-specific change that optimises the system translation feature for Indian languages.

The changelog details shared by Asus state that the new FOTA update improves the Asus 6Z's flip camera mechanism, allowing it to function in a more optimised manner in different usage scenarios. Specifically, the camera's movement has been optimised for capturing Panorama shots. The EIS (electronic image stabilisation) has also been upgraded to eliminate jitters more effectively and allow the Asus 6Z to record smoother videos.

 

The Super Night Mode on the Asus 6Z has also been updated to let users capture low-light shots with a higher level of detail and better noise reduction. A ‘Retract Camera' button has also been added to the quick settings that can be used to quickly access the camera in case the flip module has not retracted properly.

In addition to camera-related improvements, the call quality has also been improved to deliver clearer audio on the Asus 6Z. For ease of access, the Mobile Manager and Clean-up system apps have now been added to the launcher as shortcuts. The update also improves the overall system stability and enhances the app performance.

The touch response sounds have also been improved and a dedicated toggle in the Sound Settings page has also been added to let users enable or disable the touch sounds. The latest Asus 6Z FOTA update also tweaks the power consumption to deliver a longer battery life. Lastly, it also optimises the phone's language translation system to render advanced notifications and messages specifically for Indian languages, though other markets have received translation string optimisations for other languages as well.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High quality notchless screen
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software features
  • Good quality selfies
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low light camera performance
  • Face recognition is slow
Read detailed Asus 6Z review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus 6Z, Asus ZenFone 6Z, Asus 6Z Update, Asus ZenFone 6Z Update, Asus 6Z Price in India, Asus 6Z Specifications, Asus ZenFone 6Z Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com
Asus 6Z FOTA Update Brings Upgraded EIS, Improved Flip Camera Mechanism, Better Call Quality, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  4. Redmi K20 Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Other Fixes
  5. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  8. Fiio M11 High Resolution Lossless Audio Player Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus 6Z FOTA Update Brings Upgraded EIS, Improved Flip Camera Mechanism, Better Call Quality, and More
  2. Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. The Lion King Smashes Past $500 Million Worldwide Thanks to Massive Weekend
  4. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.6 Update in India With June Security Patch, Optimised Beautification Feature, and More
  5. Jio GigaFiber to Launch Commercial on August 12: Report
  6. Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar to Become Top-Grossing Film Globally
  7. Apple Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Unit
  8. Indian Panel Recommends Cryptocurrency Ban
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  10. Huawei's US Research Arm Slashes Jobs as Trade Ban Bites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.