Asus is bringing back the discounts and offers on its phones that were up for grabs during the recently concluded Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The company has announced that starting October 7, all variants of the Asus 6Z will receive a temporary price cut worth Rs. 4,000, while the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the Asus ZenFone Max M2 have also received price cuts on Flipkart that will be live until October 9. No-cost EMI and assured banking discounts are also on the table for a host of Asus smartphones.

The flagship Asus 6Z has received a temporary price cut worth Rs. 4,000 on all its variants and will be available at a reduced price via Flipkart till October 9. Thanks to the price cut, the Asus 6Z's 6GB + 64GB variant can now be purchased at Rs. 27,999, while the phone's 6GB + 128GB variant is down to Rs. 30,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone is currently available at Rs. 35,999.

In addition to the price cut, no-cost EMI offer for a duration of 3 and 6 months (for Bajaj Finserv credit and debit cards) is also available. There is also an assured banking discount of 10 percent for Citi Bank credit and debit card-holders. The no-cost EMI plans and the banking discount for Citi Bank customers are also available for the Asus 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, and the ZenFone Max M2 as well.

The Asus 5Z has also received a price cut worth up to Rs. 7,000 on Flipkart. The phone's 6GB + 64GB variant is now down to Rs. 16,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model is available at Rs. 18,999. The Asus 5Z's 8GB + 256GB variant is currently going for Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart.

Asus Max Pro M1's 3GB + 32GB version is listed at Rs. 7,499, while the 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB variants are currently priced at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 11,499 respectively. On the other hand, the Asus Max M2's 3GB + 32GB model is available at Rs. 6,999, while the 4GB + 64GB can currently be purchased at Rs. 8,499.