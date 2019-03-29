Asus ZenFone 6 last month teased to debut on May 16. But months ahead of its formal launch, the smartphone has purportedly received certification from Wi-Fi Alliance with model number ASUS_I01WD. The listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance website shows that the unannounced ZenFone phone runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It also highlights dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. Some past reports tipped that the ZenFone 6 will come with an off-centre display notch and a triple rear camera setup. The flagship Asus phone, however, is also rumoured to come with a bezel-less display with a notch-less design.

The listing of the ZenFone handset with model number ASUS_I01WD has surfaced on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The phone is found to have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. Also, the listing shows that there is Android 9.0 Pie.

Notably, the listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance site doesn't confirm the name of the Asus phone. It is believed to be the ZenFone 6, though.

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

Last month, an advertisement revealing the launch of the ZenFone 6 series emerged that confirms its launch in Valencia, Spain on May 16. The promo featured a silhouette of a handset with a bezel-less display without a notch design. The company then further confirmed the launch date in a tweet.

The ZenFone 6 series is likely to have multiple phone models, similar to previous Asus phones. The flagship model in the new range is expected to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Early leaks of the ZenFone 6 showed that the phone has an off-centre display notch and a triple rear camera setup.

Asus hasn't confirmed any details around the ZenFone 6 so far. We also don't have any explicit confirmation whether the newly emerged model on the Wi-Fi Alliance is associated with the upcoming flagship.