Technology News

Asus ZenFone 6 Purportedly Receives Wi-Fi Certification Ahead of May 16 Launch

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 6 Purportedly Receives Wi-Fi Certification Ahead of May 16 Launch

Asus ZenFone 6 is set to arrive on May 16

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone phone with model number ASUS_I01WD spotted online
  • The phone is believed to be ZenFone 6
  • Listing on Wi-Fi Alliance shows there is Android 9.0 Pie

Asus ZenFone 6 last month teased to debut on May 16. But months ahead of its formal launch, the smartphone has purportedly received certification from Wi-Fi Alliance with model number ASUS_I01WD. The listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance website shows that the unannounced ZenFone phone runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. It also highlights dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. Some past reports tipped that the ZenFone 6 will come with an off-centre display notch and a triple rear camera setup. The flagship Asus phone, however, is also rumoured to come with a bezel-less display with a notch-less design.

The listing of the ZenFone handset with model number ASUS_I01WD has surfaced on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The phone is found to have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. Also, the listing shows that there is Android 9.0 Pie.

Notably, the listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance site doesn't confirm the name of the Asus phone. It is believed to be the ZenFone 6, though.

asus zenfone 6 purported listing wi fi alliance Asus ZenFone 6

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

 

Last month, an advertisement revealing the launch of the ZenFone 6 series emerged that confirms its launch in Valencia, Spain on May 16. The promo featured a silhouette of a handset with a bezel-less display without a notch design. The company then further confirmed the launch date in a tweet.

The ZenFone 6 series is likely to have multiple phone models, similar to previous Asus phones. The flagship model in the new range is expected to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Early leaks of the ZenFone 6 showed that the phone has an off-centre display notch and a triple rear camera setup.

Asus hasn't confirmed any details around the ZenFone 6 so far. We also don't have any explicit confirmation whether the newly emerged model on the Wi-Fi Alliance is associated with the upcoming flagship.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 6, Asus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
iOS 12.3, tvOS 12.3 Public Beta 1 Released, Includes Updated Apple TV App
Microsoft, Nintendo Hacker Pleads Guilty in UK Court
Vivo V15
Asus ZenFone 6 Purportedly Receives Wi-Fi Certification Ahead of May 16 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, and More Get Discounts in Flipkart Sale
  3. Jio Acquiring Conversational AI Platform Haptik for Rs. 200 Crores: Report
  4. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  5. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  6. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  7. MIUI 11 to Pack Redesigned Icons, Monochrome Low Power Mode, and More
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Google I/O 2019 Schedule Released, Android Q Set to Take Centrestage
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.