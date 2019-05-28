Technology News
  Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Super Night and HDR+ Enhanced Modes, Boosts Camera Rotation Stability

Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Super Night and HDR+ Enhanced Modes, Boosts Camera Rotation Stability

The volume buttons can now be used to control the camera module’s rotation.

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 14:03 IST
Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Super Night and HDR+ Enhanced Modes, Boosts Camera Rotation Stability

Asus ZenFone 6 users can also assign shutter and zoom functions to the volume buttons.

Highlights
  • The smart key can also be used as a shutter button post the update
  • Asus ZenFone 6’s first update also changes the default wallpaper
  • The flagship phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Asus ZenFone 6 has started receiving a new software update less than two weeks after its official launch. The first update for Asus' flagship phone with a motorised camera module brings improvements to the Super Night Mode and the HDR+ Enhanced modes. Additionally, the update also introduces volume button controls to let users adjust the camera angle. The changelog also mentions improvements to the stability of the camera module. The FOTA update is being rolled out in a phased manner and will soon reach all ZenFone 6 users.

As per a post on the official Asus ZenTalk community forum, the software update (firmware version 16.1210.1904.115) targeted at the ZenFone 6 (model number ZS630KL) begun rolling out two days ago. As mentioned above, the update has been released in a staged manner and is expected to reach all ZenFone 6 users soon.

 

Talking about the changes introduced by the update, it enhances the image processing speed and quality of photos captured while using the Camera Super Night Mode and the HDR+ Enhanced modes. The update also assigns volume key functions in the ZenFone 6's camera app, allowing users to control the rotation of the camera module, aside from using them as a shutter button and for controlling the zoom level. The smart key can also be assigned the task of capturing photos when the camera app is open.

The stability of the camera module's rotational movement has also been fine-tuned by the update. Moreover, the default wallpaper and ringtone have also been updated, and the translation strings in the phone's Settings app have also been optimised. Lastly, the new ZenFone 6 update also enables MTS Volte/VoWiFi, TaiwanMobile Volte, and KDDI/ Docomo/SBM Volte. In case you haven't already received the update for the ZenFone 6, you can check for it by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus, Asus ZenFone 6, ZenFone 6 Update, Asus ZenFone 6 Price, Asus ZenFone 6 Specifications
Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Super Night and HDR+ Enhanced Modes, Boosts Camera Rotation Stability
