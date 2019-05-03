Technology News

Asus ZenFone 6 Teased With Bezel-Less, Notch-Less Display Design Ahead of May 16 Launch

Asus ZenFone 6 launch is taking place in Valencia, Spain, on May 16.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 10:37 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Asus

Asus ZenFone 6 teaser carries the tagline "Defy Ordinary" -- hinting at a distinct design

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 has been teased on social media
  • The official teaser includes a link to the ZenFone 6 microsite
  • A dual-slider design of the new ZenFone phone leaked recently

Asus ZenFone 6 is set to go official on May 16. But just days ahead of its formal debut, the new ZenFone handset has been teased on social media. The official teaser that Asus has posted on its Twitter account showcases a bezel-less design of the ZenFone 6. It also confirms the absence of a display notch on the upcoming ZenFone model. Further, the ZenFone 6 teaser highlights tagline "Defy Ordinary" -- suggesting a distinct design. A few renders recently emerged on the Web that showed off a dual-slider design of the ZenFone 6 with dual front and back cameras.

The official teaser that was released on Thursday shows the Asus ZenFone 6 with a bezel-less, notch-less design. The teaser doesn't confirm any specifications of the new phone. However, it includes a link that takes you to the microsite of the ZenFone 6. The site presently features a timer related to the launch event that is taking place in Valencia, Spain, on May 16.

Some recent renders hinted at a dual-slider design with dual front and rear cameras. This unique design was speculated for the ZenFone 6 5G variant, though.

Asus ZenFone 6 specifications (rumoured)

Last month, the ZenFone 6 surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a dual rear camera setup aligned horizontally. If we believe a recent AnTuTu listing, the new ZenFone handset could run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and come with at least 6GB of RAM as well as 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is also speculated to come with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display that may have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

We need to wait until May 16 to see what Asus has to stand out in the market this year. But nevertheless, it is safe to expect the arrival of new teasers and rumours ahead of the launch.

