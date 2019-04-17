Technology News

Asus ZenFone 6 Specifications, Design Details Revealed By FCC Listing

, 17 April 2019
Photo Credit: FCC

Asus ZenFone 6 schematic as seen on the FCC website

Highlights

Asus ZenFone 6 has been spotted on the FCC website

The phone is expected to sport Snapdragon 855 SoC, dual-SIM slots

ZenFone 6 may come with rear fingerprint sensor, dual cameras

Asus ZenFone 6 is expected to be unveiled on May 16, and ahead of the launch, the phone has been spotted on Federal Communication Commissions (FCC) website. The Asus ZenFone 6 has been certified on FCC, and the listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, sport dual-SIM slots, and integrate dual cameras as well. Asus ZenFone 6 renders were recently leaked, and at least one variant of the phone is expected to sport a unique dual-slider design with the bottom slide out revealing a front speaker or camera controls.

The Asus ZenFone 6 has now been FCC certified and one of the documents lists the phone to have a SM8150 baseband processor, which is nothing but the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The FCC listing also shares a schematic of the device, revealing a dual camera setup aligned horizontally and placed in the centre and a traditional rear fingerprint sensor as well. The label also reveals that the ZenFone 6 will have 18W fast charging, just like the ZenFone 5Z. There are also two IMEI numbers suggesting that this phone will support dual-SIM slots.

The Asus ZenFone 6 is expected to sport a notch-less and hole-less display screen. A recent AnTuTu listing suggests Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 855 SoC with the Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The resolution of the display is reported to be 1080x2340 pixels, which hints at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

An Asus designer recently also shared concept renders of the ZenFone 6 suggesting a dual-slider design. The phone, as mentioned, will be launched on May 16 in Valencia, Spain.

Comments

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 6, Asus ZenFone 6 Specifications, Asus ZenFone 6 Launch, Asus
