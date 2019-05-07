Technology News

Asus ZenFone 6 Price Leaked Ahead of May 16 Launch

Asus ZenFone 6 launch will take place in Valencia, Spain

Updated: 7 May 2019 19:00 IST
Asus ZenFone 6 Price Leaked Ahead of May 16 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Asus

Asus ZenFone 6 to start at 19,990 TWD (roughly Rs. 44,880)

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 is expected to launch on May 16
  • The ZenFone 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • ZenFone 6 prices in home market have leaked ahead of launch

Asus is working on the next flagship for 2019, the ZenFone 6 and it is scheduled to launch on 16th May in Spain. We have seen multiple leaks about the device in the past including official teasers from the Taiwanese company. Based on some of these teasers we already know that the device has a near bezelless front without a notch. Now ahead of its official launch event, the pricing information for the ZenFone 6 has leaked for its home market, Taiwan.

According to fresh reports there will be three variants of the Asus ZenFone 6. The base variant will have 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and will be priced at TWD 19,990 (roughly Rs. 44,880). The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is reported to be priced at TWD 23,990 (roughly Rs. 53,862) while the top variant is said to have 12GB RAM and 512GB Storage and is reported to be priced at TWD 29,990 (roughly Rs. 67,333).

Asus recently teased a silhouette of the smartphone which hinted that the device features an all-display notchless design. The ZenFone 6 teaser highlights tagline “Defy Ordinary” suggesting that it is a distinct design. From the teaser it is evident that the ZenFone 6 has a tiny earpiece that sits between the display and the frame of the smartphone.

Some of the recent renders hinted that the ZenFone 6 could have a dual slider design with dual front and rear cameras. But this design is speculated to be that of the 5G variant of the ZenFone 6.

The Asus ZenFone 6 did appear on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The certification documents confirmed that the phone was running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Asus' ZenFone 6 was spotted on AnTuTu as well which revealed that the device was running Android 9 Pie, had 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

With the official launch scheduled for May 16 in Valencia, Spain, we won't have to wait for long to find out about the ZenFone 6.

Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenFone 6
Asus ZenFone 6 Price Leaked Ahead of May 16 Launch
