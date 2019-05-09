Technology News
Asus ZenFone 6 Confirmed to Sport 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855 SoC

Asus ZenFone 6 will sport a smart key, which may be used to trigger Google Assistant.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 19:07 IST
Asus ZenFone 6 is going to be the flagship phone of Asus for 2019

Asus ZenFone 6 has gotten a new teaser, which confirms several key features of phone and in doing so, it also throws shade at OnePlus for removing the 'essential' features from its phones. Separately, an Asus executive has tipped that presence of a dual camera setup, which will house 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors, and a 5,000mAh battery on the ZenFone 6. The new Asus phone is all set to be unveiled on May 16 in Spain.

The Asus teaser, which was published on Twitter, reveals that the Asus ZenFone 6 will be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC. The teaser has also confirmed the existence of a 3.5mm audio jack, triple slot (SIM card + SIM card + microSD card), notification light, and a smart key on the phone. It is unclear what the function of the smart key will be, but it might be used to trigger Google Assistant, like many recent smartphones.

With this teaser, Asus also seems to be taking a dig at OnePlus, whose upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones are said to be missing a 3.5mm audio jack, notification light, and will have a dual-SIM card slot with no storage expandability. While OnePlus smartphones have historically never offered a microSD card slot, the company did away with the 3.5mm audio jack and the notification light with its last flagship - the OnePlus 6T. The company can be expected to carry forward such design decisions into its next generation of smartphones. The new OnePlus phones are scheduled to be unveiled two days before Asus ZenFone 6.

Meanwhile, an Asus executive has taken to Instagram to reveal the presence of dual rear cameras in the ZenFone 6. The executive shared a photo, most likely taken using ZenFone 6, accompanied by some Morse code. When converted the Morse code suggests the phone will house 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors on the back as well as 5,000mAh battery inside.

Other specifications of the phone remain unconfirmed for now. The phone is rumoured to pack a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of the design, the phone is said to be coming with a notch-less fullscreen build.

