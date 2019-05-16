Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
Asus ZenFone 6, the new flagship phone of the Taiwanese giant, is all set to debut today. The launch event for the ZenFone 6 is taking place in Valencia, Spain. Here's how you can catch the action live. Recent teasers have confirmed some of the key specifications of the ZenFone 6, including the presence of a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Asus phone is also expected to come with dual rear camera setup and have dual-SIM support. Unlike models such as the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the ZenFone 6 is also likely to retain the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Asus ZenFone 6 launch event is scheduled in Valencia, Spain for 8pm CEST (11:30pm IST) today. The event will also be live streamed through the official YouTube channel of Asus. Similarly, Asus has created a dedicated microsite that would host the launch live.
Asus would reveal the price details of the ZenFone 6 at the time of its launch later today. But nevertheless, some recent reports claimed that the ZenFone 6 price is set at Rs. TWD 19,990 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model could come at TWD 23,990 (roughly Rs. 54,100). The smartphone is also rumoured to have a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB storage at TWD 29,990 (roughly Rs. 67,700).
Having said that, India price details of the Asus ZenFone 6 are yet to be revealed.
Through a series of teasers, Asus has so far revealed major specifications of the ZenFone 6. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and sport a dual rear camera setup. This is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the ZenFone 6 is teased with a 3.5mm headphone jack, triple slot for two SIM cards and a microSD card, notification LED light, and a smart key that could trigger Google Assistant.
Some case renders leaked on the Web last week suggested a fingerprint sensor at the back of the ZenFone 6. Further, the renders indicated a motorised system for the rear cameras. The phone also isn't likely to have a notch or a hole-punch design.
Additionally, the ZenFone 6 is rumoured to have a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. An AnTuTu listing suggested Android 9 Pie on the new Asus phone.
