Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 6 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Asus ZenFone 6 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Asus ZenFone 6 launch event is taking place in Valencia, Spain.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 6 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Asus ZenFone 6 is set to debut with a Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 launch event is scheduled at 8pm CEST (11:30pm IST) today
  • The event will be live streamed on YouTube
  • Asus ZenFone 6 is expected to come with a notch-less experience

Asus ZenFone 6, the new flagship phone of the Taiwanese giant, is all set to debut today. The launch event for the ZenFone 6 is taking place in Valencia, Spain. Here's how you can catch the action live. Recent teasers have confirmed some of the key specifications of the ZenFone 6, including the presence of a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Asus phone is also expected to come with dual rear camera setup and have dual-SIM support. Unlike models such as the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the ZenFone 6 is also likely to retain the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone 6 launch live stream, event time

The Asus ZenFone 6 launch event is scheduled in Valencia, Spain for 8pm CEST (11:30pm IST) today. The event will also be live streamed through the official YouTube channel of Asus. Similarly, Asus has created a dedicated microsite that would host the launch live.

 

Asus ZenFone 6 price (expected)

Asus would reveal the price details of the ZenFone 6 at the time of its launch later today. But nevertheless, some recent reports claimed that the ZenFone 6 price is set at Rs. TWD 19,990 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model could come at TWD 23,990 (roughly Rs. 54,100). The smartphone is also rumoured to have a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB storage at TWD 29,990 (roughly Rs. 67,700).

Having said that, India price details of the Asus ZenFone 6 are yet to be revealed.

Asus ZenFone 6 specifications, features (expected)

Through a series of teasers, Asus has so far revealed major specifications of the ZenFone 6. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and sport a dual rear camera setup. This is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the ZenFone 6 is teased with a 3.5mm headphone jack, triple slot for two SIM cards and a microSD card, notification LED light, and a smart key that could trigger Google Assistant.

Some case renders leaked on the Web last week suggested a fingerprint sensor at the back of the ZenFone 6. Further, the renders indicated a motorised system for the rear cameras. The phone also isn't likely to have a notch or a hole-punch design.

Additionally, the ZenFone 6 is rumoured to have a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. An AnTuTu listing suggested Android 9 Pie on the new Asus phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 6 price, Asus ZenFone 6 specifications, Asus ZenFone 6, ZenFone 6, Asus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp Hack: Israeli Spyware Maker Says It Will Prevent Abuse of Its Hacking Tools
Asus ZenFone 6 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  9. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Teaser Takes Jab at OnePlus 7 Ahead of Launch Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.