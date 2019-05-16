Asus ZenFone 6, the new flagship phone of the Taiwanese giant, is all set to debut today. The launch event for the ZenFone 6 is taking place in Valencia, Spain. Here's how you can catch the action live. Recent teasers have confirmed some of the key specifications of the ZenFone 6, including the presence of a Snapdragon 855 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Asus phone is also expected to come with dual rear camera setup and have dual-SIM support. Unlike models such as the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the ZenFone 6 is also likely to retain the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone 6 launch live stream, event time

The Asus ZenFone 6 launch event is scheduled in Valencia, Spain for 8pm CEST (11:30pm IST) today. The event will also be live streamed through the official YouTube channel of Asus. Similarly, Asus has created a dedicated microsite that would host the launch live.

Asus ZenFone 6 price (expected)

Asus would reveal the price details of the ZenFone 6 at the time of its launch later today. But nevertheless, some recent reports claimed that the ZenFone 6 price is set at Rs. TWD 19,990 (roughly Rs. 45,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model could come at TWD 23,990 (roughly Rs. 54,100). The smartphone is also rumoured to have a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB storage at TWD 29,990 (roughly Rs. 67,700).

Having said that, India price details of the Asus ZenFone 6 are yet to be revealed.

Asus ZenFone 6 specifications, features (expected)

Through a series of teasers, Asus has so far revealed major specifications of the ZenFone 6. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and sport a dual rear camera setup. This is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, the ZenFone 6 is teased with a 3.5mm headphone jack, triple slot for two SIM cards and a microSD card, notification LED light, and a smart key that could trigger Google Assistant.

Some case renders leaked on the Web last week suggested a fingerprint sensor at the back of the ZenFone 6. Further, the renders indicated a motorised system for the rear cameras. The phone also isn't likely to have a notch or a hole-punch design.

Additionally, the ZenFone 6 is rumoured to have a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. An AnTuTu listing suggested Android 9 Pie on the new Asus phone.