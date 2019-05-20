Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in Spain last week, and now the Taiwanese computing giant is getting to ready to release the phone in India. The phone has been listed on e-retailer Flipkart. A dedicated page for the Asus ZenFone 6 has been set up on the e-retailer, which shows it as ‘coming soon'. The biggest highlight of the phone is its flip camera module that becomes a selfie shooter whenever required, thus eliminating the need of a separate front camera setup altogether.

The dedicated page for the Asus ZenFone 6 on Flipkart lists all the key features and specifications of the phone. The page claims that the phone will arrive soon in India. Flipkart is not taking registrations of interest as of yet, but that button should go live once the launch date is revealed.

To recall, the Asus ZenFone 6 price starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 39,100) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB version will retail at EUR 559 (roughly Rs. 43,800), and finally, the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 47,000). It has been made available in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver options.

Asus ZenFone 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 6 runs on Android Pie with the company's Zen UI 6 on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The ZenFone 6 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 640 GPU. The phone packs up to 256GB of inbuilt storage (UFS 2.1), which can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

On the imaging front the phone packs a dual camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79, laser focus, and dual-LED flash as well as a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera.

Asus has included a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0. There are dual speakers onboard as well with dual smart amplifiers and 3.5mm audio jack.

Other specifications of the ZenFone 6 include USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS connectivity options. The dimensions of the new Asus phone are 159.1x75.11x8.1-9.1mm and it weighs 190 grams. The company is also touting the presence of stereo speakers (top and bottom), and a notification LED light.

