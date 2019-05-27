Technology News
Computex 2019: Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 With New Design, Up to 12GB of RAM Launched to Mark Asus’ 30th Anniversary

Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 packs 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Updated: 27 May 2019 17:17 IST
The ZenFone 6 Edition 30 will be offered in a single colour option

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 has a concentric-circle design at the back
  • Like the ZenFone 6, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The new Asus phone will be offered in Matte Black colours

The Asus ZenFone 6 is the successor of the popular ZenFone 5Z and was launched in Spain earlier this month. This smartphone will be Asus' flagship offering for the year 2019. Now at Computex 2019, the Taiwanese company is launching a limited edition of the ZenFone 6 to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary. Called the ZenFone 6 Edition 30, the smartphone gets a new design and beefed up specifications. It was launched alongside other products like the ZenBook Edition 30 laptop, new VivoBook laptops, and Prime X299 Edition 30 motherboard.

The Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 sports a new design at the back consisting of Zen-inspired concentric-circles patterns on a 3D-curved glass design. The smartphone comes in Matte Black colour only and will have an embossed Edition 30 logo on the back, which helps it stand out from the regular ZenFone 6 units. The concentric-circle patterns were available on older Asus smartphones but the newer models with glass backs missed out on this.

According to Asus, it will be producing just 3,000 units of the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 smartphone for sale globally. This special edition phone will be come with 30 months warranty. The pricing and exact availability details are a mystery at this point.  

Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 specifications

In terms of hardware, the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 gets 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This is higher than the regular version of the ZenFone 6 which tops out at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The ZenFone 6 also has a dedicated microSD card slot that allows expansion upto 2TB. Other specifications remain the same, and the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 sports a 6.4-inch near all-screen IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection, full-HD+ resolution (1080x2340 pixels), and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Just like the ZenFone 6, the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 sports the flip camera which houses a dual camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary shooter with a 125-degree field-of-view. The camera module flips up when clicking selfies.

Powering the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the most powerful chipset to come out of Qualcomm's stable yet. The phone also packs in a 5,000mAh battery and has support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 standard. There are dual speakers with dual smart amplifiers and the phone also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Comments

Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenFone 6, Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

