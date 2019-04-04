Technology News

Asus ZenFone 6 Spotted in AnTuTu Listing With Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM, Android 9

, 04 April 2019
Asus ZenFone 6 scores well in the leaked AnTuTu listing

Highlights

ZenFone 6 listed on AnTuTu, confirming Snapdragon 855

It also mentions presence of 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage

The Asus ZenFone 6 is all set to launch on May 16

Asus is all set to launch its next flagship Android smartphone, the ZenFone 6, on May 16 in Valencia, Spain and as we get closer to launch day, the leaks have started trickling in. Considering that the ZenFone 5Z sported Qualcomm's finest Snapdragon 845 a year ago, it's no surprise that this next offering will have the Snapdragon 855, and a recent AnTutu listing has more or less confirmed this. The phone has also been recently spotted on Geekbench, with the same model number, though with that listing, speculation ran towards the phone being called the ZenFone 6Z.

A post on AnTuTu's website (originally in Chinese) shows a screenshot from the AnTuTu app which lists some of the main details of the purported Asus phone, as reported by MySmartPrice. The image mentions the model number ‘ASUS_I01WD', which is the same model number mentioned in the Geekbench listing just the other day.

Asus zenfone 6 antutu leak Asus

Photo Credit: AnTuTu


The image on AnTuTu clearly states other details such as the presence of Android 9 Pie, a Snapdragon 855 SoC with the Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The resolution of the display is also mentioned, which is reported to be 1080x2340 pixels, which hints at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, although we still don't know the actual size of the display. Finally, we have the AnTuTu score itself, which is 3,63,172. While this is a good number, it's still lower than phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition which recently topped AnTuTu's scoreboard. There's still time for Asus to launch the phone, which means this score could improve by launch day.

Just like last year, we could expect multiple versions of the ZenFone 6, with varying RAM and storage. We could also get multiple models in the series, such as a ZenFone 6 and a ZenFone 6Z. We still have no idea what the phone actually looks like as the only image we have is from the launch teaser, which shows a silhouette of the top portion of the display, which seems to indicate no notch or hole-punch. This means, we could be looking at a pop-up camera on the ZenFone 6, with narrow bezels all around the display.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, AnTuTu, Asus ZenFone 6, Asus ZenFone 6Z
