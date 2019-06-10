Technology News

Asus ZenFone 6 Gets an Update to Improve Camera Performance, More

The Asus ZenFone 6 software update improves camera performance

10 June 2019
Asus ZenFone 6 Gets an Update to Improve Camera Performance, More

Asus 6Z is expected to launch in India on June 19

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 software update rolling-out
  • Asus ZenFone 6 will be called Asus 6Z in India
  • It packs in a Snapdragon 855 SoC and has a 5000mAh battery

The ZenFone 6 is Asus' flagship for 2019 and is expected to take on the likes of the OnePlus 7. The smartphone was first launched in Valencia, Spain and has a near bezel-less display. It also has a flip-up camera module that helps the rear cameras double up as selfie shooters. While the smartphone isn't launched in India yet, it is on sale internationally. The company has also rolled out a software update to enhance the camera performance of the smartphone.

The Taiwanese smartphone maker is rolling out a new firmware for the ZenFone 6 with 16.1210.1904.133 as the firmware version. This new software enables Super Night Mode on the ultra-wide camera. The software update also improves camera rotation stability, apart from photo as well as video quality.

Some of the other changes in the update include optimised translation strings in Settings, improved system stability, optimised UI animations, and Weather information will now be displayed on the lock screen. Asus has a staged rollout for this update and will take some time to reach all ZenFone 6 devices. If you have a ZenFone 6, you will get a notification for the update, or you can go to Settings > System and tap System Updates to search for the update. Notably, EU variants of the smartphone received another update (v16.1210.1904.117) earlier this month, which was meant to optimise headphone sound quality.

Asus recently hit a rough patch before the ZenFone 6 launch in India over the use of the word ‘Zen' in its branding. The Delhi High Court restrained Asus from selling ZenFone branded smartphone in India. Since the ban, Asus has found a workaround and will be launching the ZenFone 6 as the Asus 6Z in India. The launch is set to take place on June 19 in India and that is when we'll know about its India price.

Asus 6Z price in India (expected)

The Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z is expected to launch in three variants and its price in India should be similar to its international prices. The ZenFone 6 price starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 39,100) for the base 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 559 (roughly Rs. 43,800). The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 47,000). To recall, it was launched in Europe in mid-May.

Asus 6Z specifications

The Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes in the aforementioned RAM and storage variants. It sports a big 6.4-inch display with full-HD+ resolution. It also packs in a big 5000mAh battery that has support for Quick Charge 4.0.

It has a rotating dual camera module consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.79 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

Aditya Shenoy

Facebook Restrictions to Have Little Impact on Huawei: Experts
