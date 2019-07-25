Asus has started recruiting beta testers to try the upcoming Android Q update for the ZenFone 6 smartphone. The application process for beta testers has already been started, and the beta testers can apply using their Asus Member account. The ZenFone 6 was unveiled globally back in May, and it was launched in India last month as the Asus 6Z – because of the litigation over the 'Zen' trademark in the country. The ZenFone 6 presently runs Android Pie with Zen UI 6 on top.

According to the official forum post announcing the Android Q beta tester recruitment, Asus has started recruiting beta testers for testing Android Q on the ZenFone 6 carrying model number ZS630KL. The model number is also notably associated with the India unit of the ZenFone 6 that's called the Asus 6Z. So, there is a possibility that Asus 6Z owners will also be eligible for the beta rollout, however the company has not mentioned Asus 6Z in its announcement.

Asus says in the post that the beta testers will receive the latest firmware in beta version through over-the-air (OTA) updates. Alongside the latest firmware, the beta testers will get all the fresh Zen UI features through regular beta updates.

The forum post also highlights that participants will be required to test new beta versions on a daily basis. Also, they're required to report valid bugs "with correct format" and need to have active participation in ZenFone discussions on Asus ZenTalk forums.

Asus has already opened the registration window for the beta testers who are willing to test Android Q ahead of its formal release. The company requires the beta testers to sign in using their Asus Member account credentials. Furthermore, the participants will be asked to provide detailed information, including IMEI, serial number, and the current firmware version.

As mentioned, Asus brought the ZenFone 6 globally in May and launched it in India as the Asus 6Z last month.