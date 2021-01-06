Technology News
Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z Now Receiving Android 11 Update Globally

Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in May 2019 with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 January 2021 13:31 IST
Asus 6Z uses the rear camera as the front camera as well

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 global variants getting Android 11
  • Manual download for the firmware has been available since last week
  • Asus ZenFone 6 update comes with version 18.0610.2011.107

Asus ZenFone 6, or Asus 6Z, is now getting Android 11 update for users in Europe and global markets. This update comes with version 18.0610.2011.107 that was initially rolled out in Taiwan last week. The phone was launched in May 2019 and came to India as Asus 6Z a month later due to trademark issues with the naming scheme. It was launched with Android 9 Pie and Asus pushed Android 10 to the phone in late 2019. Android 11 update for Asus ZenFone 6 brings all the new features present in the latest version of Android.

Android 11 update for the Asus ZenFone 6, aka Asus 6Z, comes with version 18.0610.2011.107 and brings new ZenUI design and features, as listed on the official forum. Asus has removed Private Listening, ZenUI Help, and one-hand mode from the phone with the update. PowerMaster features have been integrated into Battery Settings. Users can now organise app icons across screens as the Smart group, Icon alignment, and Icon packs feature has been removed from the launcher.

The Quick Settings panel design and media control has been improved with this update for Asus ZenFone 6. Multi-window tile has been removed and Nearby Share tile has been added to quick settings. The update also brings support for navigation gestures for third-party launchers.

Asus says some third-party apps may not be compatible with Android 11. This is a staged rollout and not all ZenFone 6 users will receive the update right away. To check if you have received the update, in case it doesn't show up in your notifications, head to Settings > System, and you should be able to check its status here.

Interestingly, manual download for the Android 11 update for the global variant of Asus ZenFone 6 has been available since December 29. It is available for the worldwide stock keeping unit (WW SKU) only and is 2.16GB in size.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High quality notchless screen
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software features
  • Good quality selfies
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low light camera performance
  • Face recognition is slow
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenFone 6, Asus 6Z, Android 11
