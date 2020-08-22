Technology News
Asus ZenFone 6 Aka Asus 6Z Android 11 Beta Programme Announced, Enrolment Open Till September 4

Asus 6Z was launched in India back in June of last year. At the time, Asus had promised two OS updates.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 August 2020 15:39 IST
Asus 6Z comes with a unique flip camera mechanism

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z users can enrol in Android 11 beta programme
  • They need to be on the latest Android 10 build
  • Asus will announce the accepted participants on September 6

Asus ZenFone 6 or Asus 6Z, as it is known in India, is now part of the Android 11 beta programme. The development was shared by Asus on its community forum, giving Asus ZenFone 6 users an opportunity to enrol in the programme. It requires phone users to be on the latest Android 10 build version 17.1810.2008.171 that was released last week. This update brought an option to enrol in the beta programme through the Setting menu. Asus ZenFone 6 users have till September 4 to enrol in the programme.

The Asus ZenFone 6 beta tester recruitment programme, as mentioned on Asus's official community forum, states that full-functionality and a bug free experience cannot be assured with the beta build. It states that the purpose for this programme, as with other beta test programmers, is to get feedback from the community and implement it in the final Android 11 release. Notably, after enrolling into the programme, Asus will reveal on September 9 if you have been accepted or not.

To enrol for the beta test programme for Android 11, Asus ZenFone 6 users need to have the latest build with version 17.1810.2008.171. Once this build is installed, head to Settings > System > System update and tap on the Gear icon on the top right. It will then show an option to “Enroll in the Beta Test Program”, followed by the beta test program notice and ASUS privacy policy to which you will have to Agree. Next, sign up with your Asus member account, fill in the application, and tap on Submit.

The Asus ZenFone 6 was launched as the Asus 6Z in India back in June last year. It came with Android 9 Pie and at the time, the company had promised two OS updates. In November of last year, it was updated to Android 10 after a beta programme for the same was announced in July.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Asus, Asus ZenFone 6, Asus 6Z, Asus 6Z Android 11 beta
