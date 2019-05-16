Technology News

Asus ZenFone 6 Teaser Takes Jab at OnePlus 7, Touting Massive 5,000mAh Battery

Asus ZenFone 6 is all set to launch today.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 12:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Asus Global

Asus ZenFone 6 launch event will be live streamed

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 6 teasers have been rolling out regularly
  • The latest teaser confirms 5,000mAh battery
  • It also takes a jab at OnePlus 7’s 3,700mAh battery

Asus ZenFone 6 is set to launch today, and ahead of the launch, the company is taking a slight jab at OnePlus and its recent offering – the OnePlus 7. The company has published a teaser that reconfirms the Asus ZenFone 6 will pack a 5,000mAh battery, and mocks the 3,700mAh battery on the OnePlus 7. Asus is also known to pack top-of-the-line specifications in its flagship phone, and price it aggressively, similar to OnePlus' strategy.

The Asus Global Twitter handle has published a poster showing a portion of the Asus ZenFone 6, while also taking a jab at the newly launched OnePlus 7. The teaser poster reconfirms that the ZenFone 6 packs a mammoth 5,000mAh battery, which is considerably larger than the OnePlus 7's 3,700mAh battery and even OnePlus 7 Pro's 4,000mAh battery. The phone shown in the poster is seen to sport a notch-less display, with narrow bezels near the bottom chin.

Tipster Roland Quandt has separately published photos of the Asus ZenFone 6, and the phone is seen to sport a unique camera mechanism at the back, that lifts up to take selfies as well, whenever required. The lifting mechanism isn't a slider seen on many phones these days, but is somewhat similar to the Samsung Galaxy A80 that has a rotating camera setup. However, the ZenFone 6 camera module sticks out at the top differently. The setup houses two sensors, and the back panel also has a rear fingerprint scanner as well. You can see the renders below.

asuszenfone6rolandquand main Asus ZenFfone 6

Asus ZenFone 6 Leaked Renders
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

The Asus ZenFone 6 launch event live stream is scheduled in Valencia, Spain for 8pm CEST (11:30pm IST) today. Recent reports claimed that the ZenFone 6 price is expected to start at Rs. TWD 19,990 (roughly Rs. 45,100). Teased specifications include Snapdragon 855 SoC, 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear and front snappers. Further, the ZenFone 6 is teased with a 3.5mm headphone jack, triple slot for two SIM cards and a microSD card, notification LED light, and a smart key that could trigger Google Assistant.

Comments

