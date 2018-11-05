Asus ZenFone 6 (2019), the next flagship model by the Taiwanese giant, has now been leaked again. A few alleged photos and a purported hands-on video of the ZenFone 6 (2019) show an offset display notch to overcome the requirement of the traditional notch design. The smartphone is also found to have a thin-bezel display and a metal frame. Some previously surfaced images of the ZenFone 6 (2019) showed how the offset display notch has room for a frontal camera sensor. One of the previous images also revealed a triple rear camera setup.

The fresh photos and video, courtesy HDBlog.it, show the ZenFone 6 (2019) with the oddly placed offset display notch that isn't at the centre, unlike a traditional display notch. Instead, the notch is close to the top-right corner of the display. The smartphone also has an earpiece that fits between its top bezel and the metallic frame.

Alongside the offset display notch, the alleged images of the ZenFone 6 (2019) show a metal frame along with a glass panel at the front and back. The back of the phone has a dual rear camera setup - paired with an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. Asus' branding is also available at the back. On the bottom, the handset has a speaker grill, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Photo Credit: HDBlog.it

It appears that the handset featured in the leaked images and video is a prototype of the ZenFone 6 (2019) as it lacks the finishing touches of a final product. While the latest revelation shows a dual rear camera setup, the alleged images of the next-generation ZenFone smartphone previously highlighted a triple rear camera setup. Also, the placement of the rear camera setup and the fingerprint sensor wasn't in line with what has been revealed now. All this suggests that there could be two different variants of the ZenFone 6 (2019). Asus could also be testing different prototypes of the new ZenFone model before bringing its ultimate offering.

We can safely presume that details on the specifications of the ZenFone 6 (2019) will debut sometime in the coming future. Likewise, some renders clearly showing the final design of the new ZenFone model could emerge soon. The smartphone, however, is likely to be scheduled for MWC 2019 that will take place in Barcelona next year.