Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Lite L1, Other Offers in Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest

, 25 February 2019
Highlights

  • All three variants of the ZenFone 5Z have received price cuts
  • Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can avail 5 percent discount
  • Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI plans on the Asus smartphones

Asus has joined hands with Flipkart to offer attractive discounts and other offers during the ongoing Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest. Flipkart's sales fest is now live and will continue till February 28, 2019. The Asus smartphones that have received discounts as part of the sales fest include the flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max Pro M1, alongside the low-end ZenFone Lite L1. Aside from the lower price, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI plans and complete mobile protection plan at a lower price.

Flipkart month-end sale on mobile phones

Starting with the Asus ZenFone 5Z, all three storage configurations of the flagship will be available at a discounted price point during the sales fest. The top-end 8GB+128GB variant of the Asus ZenFone 5Z has received a price cut worth Rs. 8,000 and is now available at Rs. 28,999. The 6GB+128GB and the 6GB+64GB variant of the Asus ZenFone have also received an equal discount and are now available at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 21,999. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI plans, and is also giving the complete mobile protection plan worth Rs. 2,499 at just Rs. 399. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,750 and an instant cashback of 5 percent for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card are also on the table.

The mid-range Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will also be available at a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on all variants. The 3GB+32GB variant is now available at Rs. 11,990, while the 4GB+64GB and the 6GB+64GB variants can be purchased at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. No-cost EMI plans, mobile protection plan at Rs. 99, and banking discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders are available too.

All three variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 have also received a temporary price cut worth Rs.1,500 and are now available at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB+32GB variant, Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB+64GB model, and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB+64GB configuration. The 3GB+32GB and the 4GB+64GB variants of the ZenFone Max M2 have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 each and are now available at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively.

Lastly, the low-end ZenFone Lite L1 has also received a temporary price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is now available at Rs. 4,999. The instant discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders, no-cost EMI plans, and discounted mobile protection plan is on the table for all the aforementioned smartphones. In addition to Asus smartphones, offerings from other brands such as the Honor 9N, Honor 10 Lite, and the Samsung Galaxy A7 are also available with price cuts during the Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest.

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful software features
  • Premium build
  • Good cameras
  • Hi-Res earphones bundled
  • Bad
  • Slow face unlock
  • No splash or water resistance
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL) review
Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.95GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to use
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Outdated processor
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) review
Display5.45-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Asus, Flipkart, Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Lite L1, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Month-End Mobiles Fest
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
