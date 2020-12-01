Asus ZenFone 5Z is reportedly receiving software updates in India and the US. The update in India brings Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi) support on Reliance Jio, and the one in the US enables Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support on T-Mobile's network. VoLTE and VoWiFi offer increased voice clarity on call as well as keep a consistent 4G (or 5G) data connection while a user is on a call. The update also brings November Android security patch and improved touch stability to the smartphone.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the update for Asus ZenFone 5Z is only 50MB in size and brings the software version to 100.10.107.110. Apart from enabling VoWiFi on Jio and VoLTE on T-Mobile, the changelog also mentions that the Android security patch level of this build has been updated to November 2020. Other improvements include optimisations in stability of touch responses and fixes on the delay issue when turning off Wi-Fi from quick settings.

Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 5Z features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 2TB).

For photos and videos, Asus ZenFone 5Z features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor paired with a 120-degree wide-angle lens. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

Connectivity options on Asus ZenFone 5Z include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), USB Type-C (Gen1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 3,300mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

