Asus ZenFone 5Z is receiving yet another software update, which brings the April Android Security patch. The update also includes improved sound quality and enhanced start up speed. It is now rolling out to users in India, and is being pushed in a phased manner. To recall, the Asus ZenFone 5Z recently received a price cut in India, and is now being offered starting at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB version. Key specifications of the phone include Snapdragon 845 processor, dual rear camera setup, 3,300mAh battery, and a 6.2-inch large display.

Asus has confirmed that a new software update brings the April 2019 Android security patch to ZenFone 5Z users in India. The update carries the firmware version 90.11.162.58, and it is rolling out in batches. This means that the users may have to wait a while before they receive it. We recommend users to check for the update manually by heading to Settings > About > System Update.

We also recommend downloading the update under a Wi-Fi network, and while the phone is on charge (or up to 80 percent charge at least). The changelog, as mentioned, notes that the phone also gets improved sound quality and start up speed.

After a recent price cut, the Asus ZenFone 5Z is now being sold at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. The ZenFone 5Z 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 27,999. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 32,999. Furthermore, the ZenFone 5Z price for 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration has been revised to Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 36,999.

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone 5Z features 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor with fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, the smartphone sports the 8-megapixel fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor for selfies. It packs a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and a bundled 18W charger.