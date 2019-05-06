Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving New Software Update in India with April Security Patch, Improved Sound Quality

Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving New Software Update in India with April Security Patch, Improved Sound Quality

The Asus software update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA)

By | Updated: 6 May 2019 17:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving New Software Update in India with April Security Patch, Improved Sound Quality

Asus ZenFone 5Z update is being released in a phased manner

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 5Z update brings firmware version 90.11.162.58
  • The update also improves the start up speed of the phone
  • Asus ZenFone 5Z runs on Android 9 Pie

Asus ZenFone 5Z is receiving yet another software update, which brings the April Android Security patch. The update also includes improved sound quality and enhanced start up speed. It is now rolling out to users in India, and is being pushed in a phased manner. To recall, the Asus ZenFone 5Z recently received a price cut in India, and is now being offered starting at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB version. Key specifications of the phone include Snapdragon 845 processor, dual rear camera setup, 3,300mAh battery, and a 6.2-inch large display.

Asus has confirmed that a new software update brings the April 2019 Android security patch to ZenFone 5Z users in India. The update carries the firmware version 90.11.162.58, and it is rolling out in batches. This means that the users may have to wait a while before they receive it. We recommend users to check for the update manually by heading to Settings > About > System Update.

We also recommend downloading the update under a Wi-Fi network, and while the phone is on charge (or up to 80 percent charge at least). The changelog, as mentioned, notes that the phone also gets improved sound quality and start up speed.

After a recent price cut, the Asus ZenFone 5Z is now being sold at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. The ZenFone 5Z 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 27,999. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 32,999. Furthermore, the ZenFone 5Z price for 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration has been revised to Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 36,999.

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone 5Z features 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor with fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, the smartphone sports the 8-megapixel fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor for selfies. It packs a 3300mAh battery under the hood with support for Quick Charge 3.0 and a bundled 18W charger.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful software features
  • Premium build
  • Good cameras
  • Hi-Res earphones bundled
  • Bad
  • Slow face unlock
  • No splash or water resistance
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL) review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India, Asus ZenFone 5Z Specifications, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Firefox 66.0.4 Rolled Out With Fix for Disabled Add-Ons Issue
Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving New Software Update in India with April Security Patch, Improved Sound Quality
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  2. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. OnePlus 7 Pro Coming with HDR10+ Certified Display, UFS 3.0 Storage
  4. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  5. How to Check CBSE Class 10 Results Online
  6. Avengers: Endgame Download Scams Stealing Credit Card Details - Kaspersky
  7. Realme X Purportedly Surfaces in Video Days Ahead of Its Launch
  8. Blaupunkt BH01 Affordable Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  9. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. How to Find Your Polling Booth and Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.