Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in India

, 28 January 2019
Asus ZenFone 5Z was introduced with Android Oreo on-board

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone 5Z was launched in India in July 2018
  • The phone sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display
  • Asus has first released the Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z in Taiwan

Asus has announced that it has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie update to its ZenFone 5Z smartphone in India. According to the company, the update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach the ZenFone 5Z users over the next few days. Like all major updates, the Android Pie for Asus ZenFone 5Z will  be released in batches, so not all users will receive the update immediately. The update is over 1,080MB in size, so it is preferable to download it over a WiFi network. 

Asus ZenFone 5Z was originally introduced in February last year at the Mobile World Congress and reached the Indian market at July 2018. The phone initially ran on Android 8.0 Oreo. The latest update will take the phone to Android 9 Pie. If you don't want to wait for the OTA notification, you can try manually triggering the update by going to Settings > About > System Update.

According to the company, the ZenFone 5Z update brings several new features, including an all-new contextual pop-up volume bar, a new Magnifier feature for easier copy-and-paste, and much more. You will also see speedier camera performance as well as overall system performance improvements. Asus had started the Android Pie rollout for the ZenFone 5Z with its home market late last month.

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone 5Z features 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor with fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, the smartphone sports the same 8-megapixel fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor for selfies.

Will Asus Zenfone 5Z force OnePlus to slash the price of the OnePlus 6? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 5Z, Android 9 Pie, Android Pie, Asus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in India
