Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India has surfaced on Flipkart just a day ahead of its formal launch that is set for July 4. The listing on the online marketplace, which was available at the time of filing this story, confirms that the latest ZenFone model will be available in the country with a starting price of Rs. 29,999. Multiple variants of the flagship Asus smartphone have been spotted in 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage options. Also, the online listing suggests that the Taiwanese company will bring the smartphone in a couple of colour options, including Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver. The ZenFone 5Z was officially unveiled at MWC 2018 in February.

As per the listing on Flipkart, Asus is set to bring the ZenFone 5Z in most of the variants that debuted at the MWC earlier this year. While the ZenFone 5Z 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has been listed at Rs. 29,999, its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is featured on Flipkart at Rs. 32,999. Similarly, there is the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs. 36,999. The online listing has also confirmed that Flipkart will host bank offers and no-cost EMI options - with EMI starting from Rs. 1,097 - to persuade customers. The listed prices also suggest that Asus is in plans to take on the likes of the Huawei P20 Pro and OnePlus 6 with its latest offering.

Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India spotted on Flipkart

To recall, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the ZenFone 5Z is already available with a price tag of EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 38,300), while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is on sale in Taiwan at TWD 14,990 (roughly Rs. 33,700) and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at TWD 16,990 (roughly Rs. 38,200).

Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 5Z runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0 and features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. For capture selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree Field of View lens. The front camera works with a preloaded Face Unlock feature to unlock the screen by recognising facial features.

The ZenFone 5Z has up to 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 3300mAh battery that supports artificial intelligence (AI) backed fast charging tech. Besides, the handset weighs 155 grams.

