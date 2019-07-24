Asus 5Z aka Asus ZenFone 5Z has now received a price cut in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models have received a price cut of Rs. 3,000 each. The Asus 5Z was launched in India last year, and its last price cut was announced in March this year. Key specifications include Snapdragon 845 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, a wide notch, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3,300mAh battery. This price cut comes just a day after the company announced that the prices of the Asus ZenFone Max M2 have also been reduced.

After the revision, the Asus 5Z is now priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The revised prices are already reflecting on Flipkart, and the phone is available in Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue colour options. The e-commerce site has also no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 17,900 off on exchange discount, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, and 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

To recall, the Asus 5Z was launched at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model, while the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage bore a price tag of Rs. 36,999. It received a price cut in March this year, bringing the price down to Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. This means that the recent price cut brings the price further down to Rs. 3,000 for each variant. Asus, thanks to litigation in the country, is being forced to stop using its ZenFone branding for smartphones, and thus, it has retrospectively renamed earlier models, including the change of name from Asus ZenFone 5Z to Asus 5Z.

Asus 5Z aka Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus 5Z features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) Super IPS+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. There is also UFS 2.1 storage that goes up to 256GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

For photos and videos, the Asus 5Z has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and support for OIS, as well as a secondary 8-megapixel OmniVision 8856 sensor with fixed focus, a 120-degree wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor at the front for selfies and video chat.

Connectivity options on the Asus 5Z include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C (Gen1), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 3,300mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.