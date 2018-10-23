Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M1, and ZenFone Lite L1 will be available with discounts on Flipkart this week. The Taiwanese manufacturer has partnered with the Indian e-commerce giant to provide offers on the four Asus smartphones during the Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale. Notably, the Flipkart sale will start on Wednesday, October 24 and will continue for four days until Saturday, October 27. A day ahead of the sale, the company has notified the exact discounts and offers that buyers of the budget and flagship handsets will be able to avail. Separately, Asus has also started rolling out a FOTA (firmware over the air) update to the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

If you were not able to avail offers during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale earlier this month, you have another chance to do that during this week's Flipkart Dhamaka Days Sale. The 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, originally priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively, will be available with a Rs. 2,000 discount. Meanwhile, the 3GB RAM model of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available at Rs. 9,999 (originally priced at Rs. 10,999). Buyers will also be able to avail an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made using Axis Bank cards. There are no-cost EMI options applicable on all the variants. You can also avail Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan also covering theft, priced at Rs. 99 and a 70 percent Buy Back Value Guarantee on the smartphones as well.

Additionally, buyers interested in the company's flagship ZenFone 5Z will be eligible for an extra Rs. 5,000 discount. The base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the ZenFone 5Z, which is priced at Rs. 29,999, will be available at Rs. 24,999. Meanwhile, the one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 27,999, down from the original retail price tag of Rs. 32,999. Also, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model of the ZenFone 5Z will be available at Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 36,999) during the Flipkart Dhamaka Days sale. Also, the no-cost EMI options and offers on Axis Bank cards are applicable to the ZenFone 5Z as well. However, Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan will be available for purchase at Rs. 399.

The new budget smartphones from Asus - ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 - will be available with discounts of Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000, respectively. The ZenFone Max M1, originally priced at Rs. 8,999, will be available at Rs. 7,499. The ZenFone Lite L1, on the other hand, can be purchased at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999). The No-Cost EMI option will be applicable only on the ZenFone Max M1. You can also avail Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan also covering theft, priced at Rs. 99 and a 70 percent Buy Back Value Guarantee on the smartphones as well.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale Kicks Off Tonight: Everything You Need to Know

Coming back to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the smartphone has received a new software update that brings the September 2018 Android security patch. The update is rolling out in batches as a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) package. Alongside the Android security patch, the update optimises system stability and enables electronic image stabilisation (EIS) function on the 16-megapixel camera. The update was announced earlier this month. As mentioned, the FOTA update has started rolling out in batches and is designed for all the ZenFone Max Pro M1 variants. You can check its availability by going to Settings > System > System update.