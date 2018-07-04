NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Set for Today

 
04 July 2018
Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Set for Today

Highlights

  • The phone is expected to be priced starting at Rs. 29,999
  • Launch event will commence at 12:30pm
  • Availability details have not been revealed yet

Asus ZenFone 5Z, the company's most premium model in its flagship ZenFone 5 series, is all set to witness an unveiling in India today, exclusively on Flipkart. The smartphone was revealed in a teaser on Flipkart and was recently spotted on the retailer's website with complete India price details. The launch event is slated for 12:30pm IST on July 4, for which a livestream can be accessed from here. To recall, the Asus ZenFone 5Z was originally launched at MWC 2018 back in late February this year.

Asus ZenFone 5Z price in India, availability

As per details leaked on Flipkart, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be made available in the country at a price of Rs. 29,999. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model will be sold for Rs. 32,999, and the top-end 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is expected to arrive at a price of Rs. 36,999. It goes without saying that Asus might just announce discounted, one-off introductory pricing at the launch event.

Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 5Z runs ZenUI 5.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. At its core, the ZenFone 5Z features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the ZenFone 5Z sports a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, with f/2.2 aperture. As for your selfies, the flagship smartphone comes packed with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and Face Unlock.

 

